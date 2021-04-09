Last week, when Oliver turned 3, his mother said to him, “Three years ago today, you came out of my belly!” Oliver replied with joy, “Yah! Like an egg!” — Catherine (mother of Oliver) of Chile
+++
Sara, 4, is super competitive and likes to play games. Recently, while enjoying a day away with her parents, after touring the Hershey chocolate factory, they needed to pass some time at a restaurant. So Sam started making up questions off the top of his head. He was the “host” of the “game show” and Sara and Liz were the contestants. One of the questions was, “What kind of car does Mommy drive?” Sara quickly replied, “Netflix!” (The answer is Lexus.) Another question was “Who founded Hershey’s chocolate factory?” Sara — who had thoroughly enjoyed the tour — replied, “Me!” One of the questions was rather hard, and when Sara got it right her parents praised her. Sara explained to them how she knew the answer: “My head keeps it in my head so that I can remember it!” — Liz (mother of Sara) of Pennsylvania
+++
The day after Maria, 4, told Vi her favorite colors included Rainbow and Sparkle, Vi noticed Maria contemplating a green crocheted blanket that she and her sisters were using for play. “Green is not my favorite color,” Maria said quietly, to herself. “White is my favorite color!” — Vi Wysong (grandmother of Maria) of Wawaka
+++
My husband, Terry, is reading historian Jon Meacham’s book, “His Truth is Marching On,” the biography about the late Civil Rights icon John Lewis. Meacham tells the story of Lewis showing an interest in Christian ministry at a very young age. Lewis literally started his preaching career by preaching to the chickens in his family’s yard.
“I remember my first act of nonviolent protest was when my parents would kill one of the chickens and I would refuse to eat the chicken,” Lewis said. “I thought that it was so wrong.”
When he was about 5 or 6 years old, Lewis wanted to save the soul of a chicken and he nearly drowned it during an attempted baptism. “In the process of trying to save this chicken, I lost the chicken,” Lewis remembered. But not quite. “There was resurrection too, for the now-saved chicken managed to revive in the sun!”
+++
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Also, please share this column with friends and family and encourage them to share their stories.
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.