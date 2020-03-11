Back in the bunker here.
A six-foot deep bunker lined with four inches of concrete, a quarter inch of steel, and a four-inch layer of corrugated cardboard and finally my latest bunker addition — a three-inch deep coronavirus repellent layer of hand sanitizer and washed-hands water.
Of course, the coronavirus is no laughing matter. Particularly if you are in one of the demographics most threatened by the virus: the very old, the very young and those people who are already sick.
The internet is chocked full of advice, of course, and the rumor mill of Facebook is running on all cylinders.
So what are the real facts?
Indiana Third District U.S. Rep. Jim Banks has added a page to his website banks.house/gov/covid-19 to provide such pertinent information.
Clicking on the page will show a photo of a town hall meeting setup, apparently taken in a barn or factory, with Banks speaking and multiple constituents appearing to listen intently.
Below that photo is a depiction (which has the look of something Timothy O’Leary might have designed after a bad LSD trip), showing a bunch of workers in hazardous materials protective gear walking amid a sea of florescent large viruses.
But weird drawings and photos aside, Banks has done a great public service by putting this page on his website.
Among the tidbits, which Banks obtained from the Centers for Disease Control, provided on the page:
• What to do if you think you might have the virus — “Call ahead to a healthcare professional if you develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing, and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or if you live in or have recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread. Tell your healthcare professional about your recent travel or contact. Your healthcare professional will work with your state’s public health department and CDC to determine if you need to be tested for COVID-19.”
• “Patients with a mild form of the disease will recover in two weeks. For those with severe disease, about 20%, recovery is three to six weeks.”
• “The virus is spread through coughs and sneezes. When a patient coughs into their hand and then touches a surface they can place the virus on that surface. If a person comes along and touches that surface and then their mouth or nose, or eyes, they can contract the virus.”
• “The CDC recommends washing hands with soap and water before eating, after using the bathroom, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing, and before and after caring for a sick friend or a family member.”
• Stay home when you are sick. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
• “Should I wear a face mask?” The CDC recommends that only patients with the coronavirus wear a face mask to protect others around them, or, if the patient cannot wear a face mask, others should if they are in the same room together.
Health officials are not recommending that healthy people buy masks at this time.
Monday’s news that the coronavirus had been detected in Noble County will only stand to make more people nervous.
According to one website, China, where the virus apparently originated, had 116,246 cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday. Of those 116,426 people who contracted the disease, 4,089 have died. The odds of surviving the disease, at least in China, is 96.5%.
According to the Washington Post, as of Tuesday, the United States had reported 700 cases of the illness with 26 deaths, for an overall survival rate of 96.3%.
In Italy, 9,000 cases have led to 500 deaths, with a survival rate of 94.4%.
I would anticipate the U.S. survival rate to increase as our doctors get used to treating what is still a relatively new virus.
The SARS outbreak in the early 2000s had a survival rate of approximately 92.8 percent.
Wash your hands. Avoid people who show symptoms. Don’t touch your face. And otherwise be healthy.
No need for a bunker, even if it is covered in a layer of hand sanitizer mixed with the runoff of freshly washed hands.
