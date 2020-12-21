Gifts pile up under Christmas trees, trays of cookies cover countertops and refrigerators fill with the finest foods.
The holiday season is a time of merriment and for many, excess, which may result in more refuse than usual.
Brightmark, which established a waste-plastic-to-fuel conversion company in Ashley, says U.S. households throw away 25% more trash during the holiday season than any other time of the year. The extra waste amounts to 25 million tons of garbage, or about 1 million extra tons per week from Thanksgiving to New Year’s, says Stanford University, which encourages student involvement in recycling practices through Stanford Recycling Center and Peninsula Sanitary Service.
“The shiny and glittery wrapping paper, ribbons and plastic bows can’t be recycled and end up in landfills,” said Brightmark in a recent newsletter.
Just because it is paper, it is not immediately recyclable. The materials used to add glimmer to wrapping paper can also make it unfit for recycling programs.
“Oftentimes people recycle objects they hope are recyclable, thinking if they’re not recyclable they’ll just get thrown away at the sorting facility and no damage will be done. However, recycling the wrong items can actually do more harm than good,” said a Dec. 25, 2019 article in the Indianapolis Star. “The practice is called ‘wish-cycling,’ and it interrupts recycling facilities’ operations, costs money and can lead to more waste.” Experts interviewed by the Indianapolis Star called unrecyclable items thrown in with recyclable items “contamination,” and said it adds to the cost of the recycling process.
In its tips for cutting down holiday waste, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management suggests reusing bows and sturdy wrapping paper, and getting creative with newspaper or colorful magazine pages.
“If every family reused just 2 feet of holiday ribbon, the 38,000 miles of ribbon saved could tie a bow around the entire planet,” says Stanford Recycling Center. “If every American family wrapped just three presents in re-used materials, it would save enough paper to cover 45,000 football fields.”
Tips from Brightmark include swaddling gifts in fabric, old calendars or maps. Ideas for environmentally friendly gift wrapping are bound only by the scope of one’s imagination.
During parties, provide a container specifically for recyclable items, says IDEM. And, while doing dishes may be a chore, it is much kinder to the earth than using paper plates and plastic cutlery that go into a landfill.
Another subject broached by IDEM are strings of lights. It seems unbelievable that anyone would simply throw the lights away instead of storing them for the next Christmas but used lights in working order can be sold or donated.
Broken lights can be donated to the Christmas Light Source, a light recycling program that operates year round. Details are at christmas-light-source.com. Lights are mailed to a Texas address, where they are recycled with the proceeds from the program used to purchase educational books and toys, donated to Toys for Tots in early December.
Broken lights and electronics can be taken to the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley.
Games, phones, computers and other technology items are popular gifts. IDEM asks those who are upgrading not to throw old electronic devices into the trash.
“Electronics contain many items that can be recovered for other uses as well as many contaminants that can be harmful if not handled in the correct way,” says NISWMD. Its e-waste program accepts used electronics from 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays. Due to the holidays, it will not be offered for the next two Fridays, resuming Jan. 8. A $5 fee is assessed for some items, including televisions, laptops and printers.
A Nov. 16 report by CNBC said people seem to be seeking out more meaningful gifts this year, from homemade items to baked goods. Giving home-baked treats is a way to reduce humans’ holiday footprint, says Stanford University Recycling, as is pledging services that could last year-round, such as taking on extra chores in the household.
Sharing your passion for environmental conservation is a gift that could keep giving for generations to come.
