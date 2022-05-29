Monday, May 21, Bob Kizer shared with the Plymouth Rotary Club about his uncle, Noble Kizer. The Plymouth club contributes $1,000 yearly toward the Noble Kizer scholarships which are given to the best male and female athletes at Plymouth High School. The coaches nominate possible recipients and a committee picks the winners. This year, Brady Pittman and Aubrey Vervynct, were the winners.
Noble Kizer was a Plymouth High School graduate and was recruited by Knute Rockne to play football for Notre Dame. He was a member of the “seven mules” which blocked for the “Four Horsemen.” In 1924, the team was the National Champions. Kizer also played basketball for Notre Dame. He went on to be head football coach at Purdue University (1930-1936) and then because of health problems moved to become the school athletic director (1933-1940). He died at the age of 40 from a kidney ailment and high blood pressure.
The yearly presentation of the Noble Kizer scholarships provides an opportunity to tell the story of Noble and his contribution to the traditions and history of Plymouth and Indiana sports. At the school from which I graduated, Horace Mann in Gary, the famous sports graduate was Tom Harmon who went on to play for the University of Michigan and the Chicago Bears. Charlie Finley was also a Mann graduate who rose from being one of the poorest kids in his graduation class to the major owner of the Oakland Athletics.
The Rotary Club to which I belonged in Kendallville, Indiana, annually awards the R.J. “Dick” Stonebraker scholarship to a male and a female graduate of East Noble High School. Stonebraker operated the Mobil Service Station and was active in organizing youth baseball in the Kendallville community. The scholarship recognizes his commitment to his community and to the leadership which he gave. This yearly presentation is an opportunity to tell Stonebraker’s story and helps the present day students to be more connected with those who have gone before.
Chapter 11 of the Book of Hebrews contains a listing of Israelite Heroes. The list begins with Abel, Enoch and Noah. Then there are two extended sections about Abraham and Moses. The chapter concludes by noting a number of other heroes. The purpose for the listing is to be found in the opening verse of Chapter 12: “Therefore, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us also lay aside every weight and the sin that clings so closely, and let us run with perseverance the race that is set before us.” (Hebrews 12:1)
An important reason for youth to know about the heroes of their family, their school, their community, their state, their country and their faith, is that their stories might inspire them to run with perseverance the race that is set before them. And what a better time to share these stories, than at graduations when the focus is upon the future and all that it might hold. The stories of Nobel Kizer, Tom Harmon, Charlie Finley and Dick Stonebracker each in their own way, can provide inspiration for the next generation.
Memorial Day weekend is another good opportunity to share with the next generation, heroes from the past, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Most communities have memorials which list local residents who died while serving in the Armed Forces. Local newspapers will sometimes list those from their service area who made the ultimate sacrifice. Memorial Day weekend is one time every year we are invited to remember local heroes from the past.
