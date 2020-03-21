The last 10 days have certainly disrupted many of our lives as we adjust to social distancing and quarantining for COVID-19.
I know with having a young boy at home, it will be challenging to fill our days with activities and such to keep him learning and somewhat focused on tasks.
One great resource for activities is the 4-H Foundation. They create several different activity guides throughout the year, and they just released their 4-H Healthy Living Activity Guide (4-h.org/about/inspire-kids-to-do/) and Inspire Kids to Do Activity Guide (4-h.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/4-H-Activity-Guide-Final-0126-2020.pdf).
Following are a few examples of activities from these guides:
Fizzy Foam Fun
Items Needed: one 20-ounce, bottle, rinsed and dried; couple squirts of dish soap, few drops of food coloring, 1/4 cup warm water, small bowl, funnel, large rectangular baking pan, measuring cup, 1/2 cup hydrogen peroxide (3% or 6% solution), and one packet active dry yeast.
There are lots of different ways to engineer your wheel and axle machines. For older kids, let them try reverse-engineering their designs from the picture and experiment with their own ideas. The steps for the basic pinwheel machine are as follows:
1. Combine the warm water and yeast in a bowl and set aside for now.
2. Put the bottle in the baking pan (this helps to keep from making a mess).
3. Using the funnel, pour the hydrogen peroxide into the bottle.
4. Add in a few drops of food coloring.
5. Add a couple squirts of dish soap.
6. Use the funnel to pour the water/yeast mixture into the bottle.
7. Take the funnel out quickly and stand back and record your observations.
Questions to engage youth:
• What did you observe before adding in the water and yeast mixture?
• What changed when you added in the water and yeast mixture?
• What do you notice if you touch the bubbles?
Explanation:
This is an example of an exothermic reaction — a reaction that gives off heat. If you touch the bottle or foam after the reaction starts, you will find it is warmer than when you started. The heat is caused by the breakdown of hydrogen peroxide into its base elements, water and oxygen. Usually this chemical reaction happens slowly over time, but when you add the yeast — a catalyst — it speeds up the process, amplifying the affects. The oxygen that is released by the process combines with the dish soap to make lots of foam! Bonus fun: Have kids set up a series of bottles with different-colored dye in each bottle. Let them experiment with different amounts of hydrogen peroxide (have both 3% and 6%) and different amounts of yeast. Have them make observations and compare the chemical reactions
Make Someone Happy
Have your kids make and send cheerful cards to local Senior Citizen Homes.
Take a Penny Walk
Get outside and take a “penny walk” to see everything that is springing to life! “Penny walks” help kids explore new surroundings and get physical exercise at the same time.
Supplies: Penny for each child, paper and pen for scavenger hunt list
Activity steps:
1. Step outside and walk until you reach an intersection in your path.
2. Flip your penny. If it lands on heads, turn right and continue walking. If it lands on tails, turn left.
3. To make the penny walk more engaging, create a scavenger hunt list with objects you might find outside. Look for these items while you’re on your penny walk!
I hope you take time to check out these activity guides to help with some of the nerves and boredom that may ensue in the coming weeks.
Stay safe and healthy!
