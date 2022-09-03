Q: Recently, I read about the Builders Parade in Steuben County, and was wanting to get some more information. Several times we have gone to Parades in the Fort Wayne area, and each time it was a single location that had new houses built. I never could really relate to them because they were so over the top expensive. It was always fun to see all the new stuff, but we never really came away with something that we could use. Is the Builders Parade in Steuben County the same group of builders? I’m looking for homes that are more within our reach, as we are planning to have a new home built as soon as this supply shortage on materials thing pans out a little. Nancy
A: Typically Parade of Homes has been put on by local builder’s associations throughout Indiana, and they are intended to showcase local builders and contractors in their area.
Yes, the Builders Parade that is Sept. 9,10,11, is in Steuben County, and is a promotion of BANI or the Builders Association of Northeast Indiana, which is a membership of builders, contractors and suppliers of Steuben, LaGrange, and Noble counties in northeast Indiana. Usually, the parade is a scattered site, which simply means there are multiple locations that you need to tour to visit.
The parade times are from noon to 5 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and the homes are beautiful. Yes, they are very nice and showcase unique and new ideas that can be adopted to your new home plans.
This year’s parade has a feature stop by Four Seasons Design and Remodeling that is Stevens Chiropractic office reconstruction and renovation, that is only open on Saturday, Sept. 11. Several of the homes are on area lakes, Bob Buescher Homes has one on Lake George and JICI has one on Crooked Lake that are outstanding, with large kitchens and walk-in showers. Star Homes has a project on Hamilton Lake that is a duplex, that has a bonus space in the upper level, with a beautiful kitchen. Four Seasons also has a new home in Angola, that is unique because it is designed to be completely accessible and features aging-in-place features for anyone who is building or remodeling for then they get older.
Tickets for the parade are $10 to visit all the homes. For information go to www.buildneindiana.com.
