Often just as things are winding down, discoveries are made.
That was the case Sunday at the farewell party for Eldar of Kyrgyzstan, one of East Noble’s four AFS students this year.
Eldar’s host parents in the U.S. — Aaron and Jen Edwards of Kendallville — spent seven years living, working and traveling in Central Asia; Central Asia includes Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Their two oldest children, Ella and Silas, spent part of their early childhood in Central Asia.
Jen Edwards, a physical therapist assistant at Parkview Noble Therapy, and Aaron Edwards, a math teacher and coach at East Noble, worked with Operation Mercy from 2005 to 2012 in Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. Jen used her skills that related to disabilities, and Aaron used his training for engineering projects.
Uzbekistan shares a small portion of its border with Afghanistan.
After two years, the Edwards moved to Tajikistan, which shares a small portion of its border with China. Aaron became the regional director of Operation Mercy and Jen Edwards worked at Operation Mercy’s center for early intervention. Their first born, Ella, grew up speaking Tajik fluently, and Silas was beginning to learn the language as well.
They returned to Indiana in the spring of 2012 (Ella was 5) and moved to Kendallville in July 2013, after Aaron accepted a position at East Noble. Their youngest child is Evie.
Because of their time in Central Asia, Aaron and Jen, who speak Uzbek and Tajiki, enjoyed conversing with Eldar in Kyrgi, which has some similarities to the Uzbek and Tajiki languages.
On a side note, their first AFS student (2019-2020) was Omer of Turkey. (Turkey does not share a border with Central Asian countries, but it does share linguistic and cultural similarities.) They occasionally spoke with Omer in rudimentary Turkish and are still in contact with him. He is planning to be a doctor.
But the discovery Jen and Aaron made at Eldar’s going-away party Sunday was that a 2022 honors graduate from Westview High School — Mukhammadamin Abdurakhmonov — is from Uzbekistan. He is headed to IUPUI in Indianapolis to major in premed; his sister is in her fourth year of finance at IUPUI.
Mukhammadamin, whose family came to the U.S. for better educational opportunities, has lived in the U.S. for seven years. His father is a heating and cooling engineer and owns a custom T-shirt company in Indianapolis. His mother, a psychologist, is not employed outside the home.
Mukhammadamin speaks English, Uzbek, Tajiki, Russian, a little Spanish and he can write in Arabic.
So at Eldar’s graduation party, Aaron and Jen and their oldest daughter Ella, who is now in high school, enjoyed speaking to Mukhammadamin in English, Uzbek and Tajiki.
It’s “goodbye for now” to Mukhammadamin because he and his family will be moving to Indianapolis this summer.
And also “goodbye for now” to Eldar, who began his return trip Monday.
As a host mom many times over, I know that the exchange experience doesn’t end with homeward journeys.
During exchanges, who we love and what we learn becomes part of us, making our lives and locations better in small — and big — ways.
+++
In addition to Eldar, East Noble welcomed three other AFS exchange students this year: Abbass of Lebanon, hosted by Brad and Alisa Bloom and family; Jan of Germany, hosted by Dr. Phil and Monica Corbin and family, and Midyan of Bethlehem, hosted by Terry and me. They begin their homeward journeys during the coming weeks.
Host families are needed for next year. For more information contact me or another one of East Noble’s host parents and/or visit afsusa.org and/or yesprograms.org.
Grace Housholder can be contacted at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
