KENDALLVILLE — A news report about a fatal car accident that claimed the life of an 8-year-old and injured two other children in the vehicle was the most-read story of the week on kpcnews.com.
Jacquelyn Bego, 35, of McCordsville, failed to yield the right of way at the intersection of S.R. 1 and C.R. 40. Upon entering the intersection from C.R. 40, Bego’s 2017 Ford Explorer was struck in the passenger side by a multi-axle liquid container truck driven by Craig Kensill, 58, of Woodburn.
The momentum of Kensill’s vehicle caused both vehicles to go down an embankment on the southwest corner of the intersection, where Bego’s Ford Explorer rolled on its top, pinning three children inside.
Bego was able to free herself from the vehicle with minor injuries, but the three juveniles, Deckleen Bego, 6, Bradford Bego, 8, and Noah Bego, 3, had to be extricated from the vehicle by fire crews.
One child was flown from the scene of the crash by Parkview Samaritan. A second was taken to a local hospital by Parkview EMS. The third, Bradford Bego, 8, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The tragic accident picked up more than 12,000 views on the website.
Here are the Top 10 stories for the week of July 29 through Aug. 4 on kpcnews.com:
1) Crash claims life on one juvenile, injures 2 — 12,241 pageviews
2) Fort Wayne man arrested on charges of child molesting, rape — 2,578 pageviews
3) Teen arrested after allegedly going for officer’s gun — 2,113 pageviews
4) LaGrange Town Board member arrested for OWI — 1,906 pageviews
5) Woman arrested following Monday wreck — 1,055 pageviews
6) Hometown Pride: Lydia Tremaine advocating for LGBTQ+ as Miss Pride of Indiana — 993 pageviews
7) Howe man arrested for money laundering — 941 pageviews
8) Ten seek Miss Garrett 2021 crown — 755 pageviews
9) Angola Culver’s gets BZA approval — 738 pageviews
10) Man found dead in burned Fremont home — 717 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, posts about the fatal car accident, a Fort Wayne man arrested for child molesting and a feature about Kendallville native and Miss Pride of Indiana Lydia Tremaine were the top posts of the week:
July 29: A Wednesday afternoon crash in DeKalb County claimed the life of an 8-year-old from McCordsville and injured two others — 7,105 people reached, 916 reactions, 120 shares, 271 comments
July 30: A Fort Wayne man has been arrested and charged with molesting, rape of an 11-year-old in Auburn — 6,612 people reached, 102 reactions, 30 shares, 57 comments
Aug. 2: (Shared from The News Sun) Lydia Tremaine entered last Monday’s Miss Indiana USA not expecting to do particularly well. Instead, she finished as second runner-up and validated that her entry and her message was more than just “ruffling feathers” — 5,933 people reached, 67 reactions, five comments
On the individual daily newspaper Facebook pages, a late-breaking post about an arrest in the Lake James stabbing murder, a story about three paleontologists all hailing from Auburn and the Lydia Tremaine feature were the top posts of the week:
Aug. 4: (The Herald Republican) Man is arrested in connection with the Wilma Ball murder on Lake James — 4,299 people reached, 145 reactions, 48 shares, 16 comments
Aug. 4: (The Star) Small town Indiana has been home to three paleontologists — 1,545 people reached, 43 reactions, 10 shares, one comment
Aug. 2: (The News Sun) Kendallville native Lydia Tremaine is still competing in pageants, but this time is a little different. As Miss Pride of Indiana, Lydia is using her title to speak out and advocate for people like her — 6,602 people reached, 106 reactions, five shares, nine comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.