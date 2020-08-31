Back when I worked in Portland, my coworker, who was a newish mom, wrote a weekly column.
Her columns most weeks fell into one of two thematic themes: "Here is a dead relative I'm remembering this week" or "My little boy is growing up so fast."
Her son was a toddler back then and I kind of would roll my eyes at the stories. As a 22-year-old, it seemed pretty odd to me to get worked up about some new mundane thing your kid was doing.
Now I'm 34 and now I have a toddler and I have to admit, now that person is me.
As for my son, Luke, he's nearing 2 years old. That'll come in January, but at the pace this year is going, that will be like next week. (Everyone is complaining how awful 2020 is and, yeah, it's been a dumpster fire but it's September already.)
My wife, Ashley, constantly talks about looking forward to Luke being out of his kind-of-annoying toddler phase and turning 5 and going to kindergarten and I keep telling her that it's going to be here a lot sooner than we both think.
So, since I've spent the last several weeks writing serious columns about COVID-19 and racism and writing sad columns about the degradation and death of our family dog, Chase, it's been a while since I've talked about Luke. And since people seem to need a break and like to hear about bouncy babies from time to time, here's some general updates about what's going on in our lives:
• Luke is really into books. Obsessively into books. Driving-me-crazy into books.
We're mostly out of the "get into everything" stage and now his big thing is he just wants me to read him books. Nonstop.
If we're just sitting around the living room with the TV on, Luke is grabbing one of his books and bringing it over. So I spend most of the evening sitting cross-legged on the floor with Luke sitting on my lap in "The Daddy Chair" and reading the same ten books over and over.
I can pretty much recite from memory "Are You My Mother," "Sleep Dog," "Wake up, Sleepy Dog," "Pat the Zoo," "Lions," "Giraffes," "Hello, Animals," "Grover's First Day at School," and "101 Dalmations Puppy Parade."
And those are just the downstairs books. If we're upstairs, he gets books from his room and wants to do the same thing with those books.
• Luke loves anything with a motor on it.
This morning as we went into the garage to get into the car to go to daycare, Samaritan, Parkview's air ambulance helicopter, buzzed over our neighborhood. (We live near Parkview Regional, so seeing Samaritan in the sky is pretty common.)
Luke dashed out into the driveway and pointed toward the sky and shrieked with excitement, loudly, at 7 a.m.
Over the weekend he was enamored by Grandpa's big pickup truck, he stops and listens when he hears loud motorcycles or cars around the neighborhood and he's always excited when the daycare mini bus pulls out of the parking lot.
He can kind of say "truck" when he sees one, but mostly he just calls motorized vehicles of all kinds "vroom vrooms," which I think is adorable.
• Luke not only understands how to do some simple chores, but actually likes doing them.
I doubt that will hold out into his school-age and teenage years, but for now, it's nice.
When I come home from work, Luke rushes from the living room and meets me just inside the door from the garage. To greet me? Pssh, no. He rushes up and points to my shoes, because he wants me to take them off so he can carry them to the closet and put them away.
When we're upstairs, he picks up my dirty clothes pile off the floor and puts them in the hamper. When I'm making lunch or dinner, I'll hand him plates or silverware or his fruit cups or whatever and he dutifully delivers them from the kitchen to Mommy in the living room. And if you hand him so garbage and tell him to throw it out, he'll find the nearest can and pitch it for you.
• He loves his new Avengers sunglasses.
We usually go strolling in the late evening when the sun sets and shoots orangish laser beams directly into your eyes. Ashley always wears sunglasses and bought me a pair that I sometimes take if the sun is extra lasery.
Luke felt left out though and he always wanted my glasses, so I'd let him play with them. So Ashley went and got him a pair of Marvel Avenger kid glasses, which he now has to take whenever we go strolling. He can even put them on his own head without help.
And, when we get home, he'll step in the front door, promptly take his glasses off and then hand them to be to put up until next time.
It seems like just weeks ago that Luke was this tiny infant who could do literally nothing except eat formula, scream and cry and keep me up at night and burn through diapers.
Now, he's a little person, with his own burgeoning personality. Watching him develop has been entertaining and I'm always interested to see what's up in the next couple of months. So far, every few month he becomes a different kid from the one he was just a short time earlier.
My little boy is growing up so fast.
