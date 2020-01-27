A fashion trend this spring will be the large, pointy disco collar on women’s shirts, according to Harper’s Bazaar.
If you purchase one of those high-fashion chemises this year, will you still like it next year?
The main source of textiles in municipal solid waste is discarded clothing, says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA estimates that 12.8 million tons of clothing and footwear garbage was generated in 2017. Of that, 8.9 million tons was landfilled.
Using information from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Office of Textiles and Apparel, along with the Council for Textile Recycling, the EPA estimated that the amount of clothing and footwear recycled in 2017 was 1.7 million tons, a 13.6% recycling rate. In comparison, in 2017, glass had a 26% recycling rate, corrugated boxes 88% and tin 70%.
According to Science Alert, the U.S. is currently in a “trash crisis.” For years, the U.S. sent nearly 4,000 shipping containers full of recyclables to China every day. As of this year, China says it will no longer accept it.
So, there is more material than ever for domestic recycling programs to deal with. And what of items that typically cannot be recycled?
Landfills are holes in the ground where trash is buried. Would you like one in your backyard?
The highest point in Hamilton County, Ohio, near Cincinnati, is “Mount Rumpke.” It is actually a mountain of trash at the Rumpke sanitary landfill towering 1,045 feet above sea level.
As more and more trash is made, maybe there will there be more mountains in Ohio, changing the topography and adding a decidedly toxic element to the environment.
The city of San Francisco set a goal 16 years ago to go “zero solid waste” by 2020. The year is here, and the goal was not reached.
“Though it is a leader in the U.S. at recycling and composting, San Francisco is in a predicament common among American cities, whose residents are growing increasingly vexed by their role in creating vast amounts of garbage and their struggle to control where it’s ending up,” says a Nov. 21 article in Politico.
“The amount of trash it sends to landfills declined by about half from 2000 to 2012, from 729,000 tons a year to 367,000. But then the gains stopped, and the amount of trash sent to landfills has crept up since, to 427,000 tons last year. The reasons include San Francisco’s spiking population, its residents’ increasing wealth and consumption, and the hyper-convenient plastics and other packaging that are more common in American life than they were a decade ago.”
It is hard to make changes when societal norms and marketing mechanisms encourage wasteful behaviors.
Do fashion trends play into this as well?
The fashion industry produces 20 percent of the world’s water waste and 10 percent of global carbon emissions, said a Nov. 21 article in the New York Times.
“Across the globe, sustainability is already a trendy theme in the high fashion world. In short, it means producing goods in a way that protects the environment and the rights and health of workers,” says the article written by Sophie Stuber, which explores Paris’ environmentally friendly and ethically sourced clothing selection. For example, 1083 Boutique manufactures jeans in France from 100 percent organic cotton or recycled materials. The company’s name, 1083, speaks to its commitment to create and transport products no farther than 1,083 kilometers (673 miles) — the longest distance between two cities in France.
A number of recyclable materials are being used by the clothing industry. Peg Dilbone of Angola recently bought a pair of pants in a local department store made of recycled glass.
Plastic bottles made of polyethylene terephthalate are also used to make clothing.
“No matter what it’s made of, all clothing eventually wears out and needs to be recycled,” says Earth911. “Clothing made from recycled PET and polyester can be recycled and turned back into fibers to be used in making more clothing.”
The use of recycled materials in clothing ranges from Paris boutiques to Walmart chic. It may take a change of thinking for people to consciously buy clothing that is made with recycled materials and then, when the clothing is worn out, dispose of it in the most environmentally friendly way.
If the clothing is still wearable, it can be reused. Goodwill accepts untorn, unstained, wearable clothing, which is hung on racks and made available and affordable for shoppers.
Project Help of Steuben County also accepts clothing donations. Some other stores in the area will sell clothing on consignment. Plato’s Closet, which has a Fort Wayne location and is a chain based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, buys and sells gently used clothing for teens and 20-something boys and girls.
Occasionally, at places like the Goodwill and Plato’s Closet, one might find a piece of clothing that someone originally paid a substantial amount for and wore in a limited fashion. These pieces tend to be well constructed and durable. And, at second-hand price, they rival the cost of less showy, less durable new clothing items at discount stores.
