KENDALLVILLE — Information about Indiana entering Stage 4 of its five-step reopening plan wasn’t just the most popular story of the past week; it also rose to become the most-read story ever on kpcnews.com and the KPC News Facebook page.
On June 12, Indiana officially entered Stage 4 of its reopening plan, two days ahead of schedule.
That step up now allows for gatherings of up to 250 and increase capacity allowances for retail and restaurants. Beyond that, movie theaters, playgrounds, local attractions and tourist sites were OK’d to reopen and youth sports leagues were cleared to get started.
The Facebook posting with the story went viral, reaching more than a half-million users and racking up tens of thousands of pageviews on kpcnews.com, becoming the most-read item on both platforms ever.
Here’s a look at the Top 10 most-read stories on kpcnews.com from June 11-17:
1) Welcome to Stage 4 — 43,459 pageviews
2) Rising COVID-19 infections frustrate LaGrange County health officer — 13,277 pageviews
3) State releases COVID-19 data by ZIP code — 10,309 pageviews
4) Man injured in early morning incident on S.R. 120 — 6,692 pageviews
5) How’s it going? ‘I had the mindset it couldn’t happen to me’ (column) — 5,621 pageviews
6) Driver arrested after car smashes through side of house — 4,478 pageviews
7) Kendallville approves citywide trash contract — 2,987 pageviews
8) About 1-in-5 LaGrange County COVID-19 patients hospitalized — 2,293 pageviews
9) Classic car festival is on — 2,240 pageviews
10) Fireworks, not gunshots, prompt police response — 2,009 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, outside of the Stage 4 story hitting an all-time record, posts about COVID-19 testing being opened to everyone and information about a LaGrange County mask mandate rounded out the top three posts:
June 12: Indiana is in Stage 4 today, the penultimate step of the state’s five-step reopening plan. Here’s the specifics about what that means for you — 545,919 people reached, 640 reactions, 314 shares, 231 comments
June 12: Starting Monday, anyone regardless of symptoms or health factors will be able to get tested for COVID-19, if they want, at OptumServe testing sites — 31,141 people reached, 46 reactions, 31 shares, 25 comments
June 15: (Shared from The News Sun) LaGrange County is issuing a public health mandate requiring masks in light of a recent sharp spike in COVID-19 cases — 13,782 people reached, 63 reactions, 56 shares, 191 comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, event cancellations at the Furth Center in Angola, a green-light for the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival and LaGrange County’s mask mandate were the top posts of the week:
June 11: (The Herald Republican) COVID-19 keeps having an impact on quality of life in Steuben County, this time canceling all shows slated to be performed at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on the Trine University campus in Angola — 3,488 people reached, 14 reactions, seven shares, six comments
June 11: (The Star) The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival has revealed its decision to move forward with the event — 479 people reached, 383 reactions, 49 shares, 46 comments
June 15: (The News Sun) LaGrange County is now requiring people to wear masks when out in public in an effort to stem a sharp increase in cases over the last three weeks — 28,782 people reached, 275 reactions, 208 shares, 423 comments
