This is it! The final push before Christmas!
Christmas is going to look different for many of us. We have mailed out presents for many and are not meeting with some of the dearest people in our lives. That decision was brutal, and it took me until I wrote this to realize I had to do things differently.
That first Christmas was simple. Simple! A loving Joseph, a loving and caring Mary, animals wondering why this couple was there, a newborn, and shepherds were there, but we do not have records of anyone else. The truth is the magi/wise men came later — how much later we do not know for sure. We don't know when, but Matthew 2 states, “came into the house and saw the young child.” So we conclude that he was a toddler.
So what is a simple Christmas? For several years, I have been in school and juggling work at the same time. I had to evaluate what was necessary and what was crazy. Crazy for me was baking and baking and shopping and more shopping and on and on until I ran ragged. What I learned was to slow it down.
What was needed? What made for a good Christmas? This year, my husband and I have been doing devotions at the table together. We read a devotional together and then read a chapter of the Bible every night. We are reading through the book of Luke. We will finish the last chapter on Christmas Eve. Then we plan that we will read the birth of Christ from different passages on Christmas day.
Here are the prophecies you can read: Genesis 22:18, Numbers 24:17, Isaiah 11:1, Jeremiah 23:5-6, 2 Samuel 7:12-13, Micah 5:2, Isaiah 7:14, Psalm 72: 9-10, Jeremiah 31:15, Hosea 11:1. Then from the Gospel, you can read this: Matthew 1:18-25 and Luke 2:1-7. I also read the beautiful words from the Gospel of John 1:1-16.
Simple means what to you? Simple to me means that I keep Christ in the day. I speak or see those I love. Many of those I love I may be talking to and not seeing. I am counting my blessings for technology. I am counting my blessings for those who are serving on Christmas. I am counting my blessings that I have people to miss when we cut back to the simplest things. I am counting my blessings for that first simple Christmas.
John 3:16-17 For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.
Believe with me in the saving power of the one who came to show us love. Merry Simple Christmas with love, Pastor Tracey
