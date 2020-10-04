“Love the Lord, because he has heard my voice and my pleas for mercy. Because he inclined his ear to me, therefore I will call on him as long as I live.” (Psalm 116:2) ESV
“Moreover, he said to me, ‘Son of man, all my words that I shall speak to you receive in your heart and hear with your ears.’” (Ezekiel 3:10) ESV
Another true story of faith that has been shown to me these past few weeks is so amazing! My heart fills up with such love and comfort.
There is, however, a little cloud that follows me around, rather like the comic strip that depicts a little boy followed around by a dirty cloud. I call my cloud, a “doubt cloud.”
Yes, indeed, I think we all, at times, have that “something” that follows us about and places doubt in our minds to the joy that God sends our way, many times, in the most unusual situations. Thus, my story.
I pray this story can take any doubt cloud that follows you about and show you how many different ways God sends joy and sunshine into your life.
An old woman wanted a little vintage camper to turn into a place in which to write, make candles, have craft time and visit with her granddaughters.
She found that little camper and for years it brought her much joy. The old woman named her camper “Faith.” Then, not too long ago a storm came and damaged the old woman’s joy place and she had to try to sell it.
She did not want to sell Faith, however, the old woman did not have the money to redo Faith and her heart was rather broken. Memories of what was and memories that were to come, that would never be made, brought tears to her eyes and sorrow to her heart.
Yes, she felt it was God’s answer to her, when she found a couple who wanted to come and meet Faith. They were so nice and just so kind to the old woman, she felt some of the sorrow leave her broken heart. They all spent quite a bit of time together, that day.
The man gave her an estimate of what it might cost to repair Faith, however, tearing out damaged campers is a big deal and no one really knows what lies beneath the damaged parts. He also offered to buy Faith.
The couple described what they would do with Faith once she was “rehabbed” and brought back to “life again,” and this plan filled the old woman’s heart with so much joy.
The man did not want to take Faith away from the old woman, but she knew she had to let Faith go.
Now Faith is only a “thing” of metal, wood and hardware, but the old woman’s “Faith” kind of had a soul that had been born in her when God blessed the old woman, in so many ways, by having this camper.
Life is like that, we have so many things in life that really are not that important, like material things. So, the soul that came to “Faith” was made up of all the souls that had “camped” in her, making memories that no one can take away. Memories cannot go, let’s say bankrupt; they linger when all else is stripped away from us.
The man wrote to the old woman and this is what he said, “Your emotions for that trailer really sealed the deal for me! I know I said it was the year of the trailer, but before we even left your house I knew, we knew it was more than that.”
Yes, it was more than the year, indeed. It was an answer from God. Now, you may say to yourself, “Big Deal” over a camper ... it is more than that. Because of that happening, later the next day, a special moment of prayer happened between the old woman and her husband.
The old woman prayed with the husband about something, seemingly, important to them, about the camper. They put their arms about each other; the old woman prayed; the husband became still for a while. An answer came to the husband and he said, “I just know since you prayed, I know.”
Those things happen to us all the time if we will only listen to God’s answer to everything we bring to Him.
The old woman has many such stories of faith and God’s answers, as we all do. We just need to remember them and keep “hearing” God’s words coming to us. Yes, we do not hear His voice, but we feel in our souls what He is saying to us.
Oh, these times of so much strife, how much we need to talk to God and listen to His answers in our lives. Please reach out and give someone your time, somehow, some way. You never know when you just might entertain an angel, or Jesus. God works miracles, look for some in your life.
The old woman had some mighty special happenings in her life these past couple of weeks. One of the special happenings came because she was introduced to a very lovely couple from LaGrange County, by God. She was blessed, indeed!
May God bless you and your family and any animal companions you may have. May you listen; may you love; may you forgive; and may you take the time to talk to God.
