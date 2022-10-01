By Andy Barrand
Fifty hours into the work week with the hour hand on the clock approaching midnight, it’s time to write this week’s column.
The long hours are all part of the job, we all sign up for upon accepting a career in journalism. Those long hours go hand-in-hand with bringing the best community journalism to northeast Indiana.
The stories du jour this week, at least in DeKalb County, revolve around the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, which engulfed downtown Auburn. The streets around the courthouse square are still filled with midway rides for young and old alike, games of skill and luck, a wide variety of food and more, for at least one more day.
A block or two southeast of downtown the action continued at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds. 4-H youth spent the week sharing their talents with those who were willing to watch as they paraded their animals around the show ring in search of an elusive grand champion, reserve grand champion or champion banner.
That’s where all of the long hours working with their animals throughout the summer, fall, winter and spring paid off. Engulfed in fair coverage throughout the week, sharing those stories of accomplishment is where my reporting team and myself focused our energy.
Why spend countless hours taking in the competitions? Simple — to bring the highest quality community journalism to the residents of DeKalb County who subscribe to The Star or those who happen to catch us online or pick up a daily copy from the newsstand.
On any given day in any given week the pages of The Star, in DeKalb County, The News Sun in Noble and LaGrange counties and The Herald Republican, in Steuben County are filled with the news of the day mixed with some light-hearted features and valuable information.
As my dedicated staff at The Star wrap up fair week, we will concentrate our energies back to everyday news. With that we will usher in National Newspaper Week 2022 — Oct. 2-8.
For 82 years National Newspaper Week, sponsored by Newspaper Association Managers, has been observed throughout the United States and Canada.
Despite the views of some in today’s society, newspapers are still a viable way to present the news, events, sports and happenings within a community. Local newspapers have been a trusted source for the sharing of news, information, ideas and viewpoints for centuries.
Even today as our world becomes more digital on a daily basis, local community newspapers still have their place in a community and are a valuable asset to that community. It is sometimes said, they are the glue that holds communities together.
KPC Media reporters covering the communities of northeast Indiana work countless hours to bring fair and accurate reporting to the communities they serve. Through governmental meeting coverage to everyday life, the stories that fill the pages of our papers are beneficial to keeping the community informed.
Why do we spend countless hours reporting on the news? Because we all love it and have a passion for it.
As you work your way through National Newspaper Week, take time to think about how you would receive your news if there was no longer a paper in your community. Chances are the information that would be out there at that point would be sporadic at best and would be biased depending on the author.
Whether you pick up a paper and get a little ink on your fingers or explore the online version of our products I encourage everyone to give us a read. You might be surprised at what you will learn about your community.
Thank you to all of those who continue to support journalism in northeast Indiana.
And a big thank you to my staff and the reporters and editors of The News Sun and Herald Republican for what you do. It’s time to share the news of the importance of local journalism to each of our communities.
Andy Barrand is the editor of The Star newspaper in Auburn. He can be reached at 925-2611 ext. 2546 or abarrand@kpcmedia.com.
