I pray that the sharing of your faith may become effective for the full knowledge of every good thing that is in us for the sake of Christ. (Philemon 1:-6)
But in your hearts revere Christ as Lord. Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have. (1 Peter 3:15)
We are therefore Christ’s ambassadors, as though God were making his appeal through us. We implore you on Christ’s behalf: Be reconciled to God. (Corinthians 5:20)
Speaking with a younger woman this week brought such joy to my heart. I came to know her by going to see some kittens she had taken in, along with Mother Kitty. My first impression was that she was so kind, so lovely, in appearance and manner, and loved animals.
She had rescued this Mama and has done this before and makes sure they are receiving loving homes. Grieving over losing my precious Daniel at 13 and 6 months, I was really devastated. My husband and I were both taken with this little “Tuxedo Kitty.”
We brought him home and he brings much joy and happiness into our lives. This Kitty, I am sure, was “suggested” to her and to us, by our Father. Matthew Luke is very loving and so soothing to my aches and pains, both physical and emotional! Now, I have this lovely young woman in my life as well!
I am open, with my faith and she is open the same way, and that is what we need — to be open with love and caring for others, who may, at any moment, come into our lives, encouraged by our Father, to do so.
I pray in thanksgiving for all the beautiful and loving people and animals that have come into my life. I feel our Father has a plan for us and if we listen, sincerely, then those plans go well.
The problem is that we very seldom listen well! We also have so much in us of “the fruit of the forbidden tree,” that sometimes we just cannot play nice with others!
I do not understand why this pandemic is happening, but the only thing we can do is pray, and try very hard to do what is right for each other and listen as our Father directs our lives. We need to share our faith — showing — not always telling!
I do not mean standing on the corner, preaching; going door to door; being pushy, because you think only your way, is the right way. Yes, we must let others know about God, our Father, Jesus, our Savior, and the Holy Spirit, our comforter, but we have to do it in a way that Jesus directs us to do.
I have conversed with folks that were “witches;” perhaps, some I have met might have even been “ladies of the night;” non-believers; and faiths, other than Christianity. I felt comfortable and listened! I tried to be myself, accepting who they were, at this point in their lives. I did not judge. But, they listened to me as I shared my faith.
I grew up in Cleveland and never once did I have a hesitation to be friends with anyone, no matter the color of their skin, their heritage. There were a lot of different nationalities where I went to school.
It is the individual person, in the “nationality” group (I do not want to say race, because we are all of the human race). Life experiences can warp and hurt us so very badly. We have to take into context everyone’s situation in life, and not judge so hurtfully!
So, share, materialistically, what you can, then emotionally and spiritually, and do not judge, just love and see if the seeds of sharing your faith bring someone to know our Father.
So many have not been into the “building” of a church for a long time, due to the fear of the virus.
Please these days and weeks, join me:
Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we are ourselves receive from God. (1 Corinthians: 3-4.)
Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth. (John 3:18)
