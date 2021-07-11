KENDALLVILLE — A story about two businessmen working to revive a bowling alley in Kendallville was the most-read story of the week on kpcnews.com.
The county’s only bowling alley, 10 Pinz Pizza & Arcade in Kendallville, closed for good in March 2021. The closure left bowlers, teams and leagues looking elsewhere for bowling alleys, all of which are outside Noble County.
Business partners Doug Ebey and Andrew McGill acquired the 10 Pinz space in May and have begun a major remodel.
Ebey and McGill are going for a modern look to the renovated alley, with new flooring and LED lighting over the lanes. The businessmen are doing most of the demolition work themselves and testing the performance of the lane equipment to determine what may need repairs.
The story picked up a lot of activity on social media and collected more than 5,000 pageviews this past week.
Here are the Top 10 stories from July 1-7 at kpcnews.com:
1) New owners resurrecting county’s only bowling alley — 5,855 pageviews
2) Auburn man charged after alleged kidnapping and early learning center — 3,367 pageviews
3) ‘Like everyone else’ — Noble County Jail prepared to receive man charged with murder — 1,839 pageviews
4) Man charged in Kendallville shooting waives extradition, will be transported to Indiana — 1,800 pageviews
5) Rodriguez appears to initial hearing in murder case — 1,405 pageviews
6) Water main break affects local restaurants — 819 pageviews
7) Woman on bike struck by dump truck — 604 pageviews
8) Shooting suspect arrested in Ohio, charged with murder — 531 pageviews
9) June 21 tornado touched down in nine places in Steuben — 458 pageviews
10) Kraus prepares for MMA title fight — 447 pageviews
On the KPC Facebook page, stories about the bowling alley renovation, the Kendallville shooting suspect appearing in court in Ohio and an attempted kidnapping at an Auburn YMCA were the top stories of the week:
July 6: (Shared from The News Sun) They also hope to add a few axe-throwing lanes to bring that activity to the city, too — 5,692 people reached, 130 reactions, 179 shares, nine comments
July 1: (Shared from The News Sun) Matthew Rodriguez appeared in court in Athens County, Ohio, today and waived an extradition hearing. He was arrested there at a rest stop early Wednesday morning after being on the lam for about 48 hours — 5,488 people reached, 12 reactions, 57 shares, 11 comments
July 1: (Shares from The Star) No one on site was injured during attempted kidnapping at the Auburn YMCA Learning Center — 5,314 people reached, 58 reactions, 119 shares, seven comments
On the individual newspaper pages, stories about a local woman who was hit by a dump truck while cycling, an initial hearing in the alleged kidnapping case in Auburn, and the bowling alley renovation were the top posts of the week:
July 7 — (The Herald Republican) Susan Stroh, 67, was struck from behind by a Steuben County Highway Department dump truck while riding her bicycle Tuesday along Wendell Jacob Avenue — 5,558 people reached, 46 reactions, 10 shares, 20 comments
July 2 — (The Star) A not guilty plea was entered on Burritt’s behalf. Hearing set for a later date — 3,821 people reached, eight reactions, two shares
July 6 — (The News Sun) Two Albion businessmen area working to revive the county’s owning bowling alley in Kendallville — 6,279 people reached, 1,067 reactions, 194 shares, 160 shares
