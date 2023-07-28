The future hit me hard, head-on, when our son Paul emailed me about ChatGPT, the new app that answers questions, converses and writes articles.
Paul asked ChatGPT: Write a column about funny things kids say will brighten any day in the voice of Grace Housholder
The following is what ChatGPT wrote for Paul.
Grace Housholder’s Column: The Delightful Wit of Little Ones
Oh, the joy of spending time with kids! As adults, we often get caught up in the seriousness of life, but children have a magical way of reminding us to embrace laughter and find joy in the simplest of things. The things kids say, with their innocent and unfiltered perspectives, can truly brighten any day. So, grab a cup of coffee and prepare for some heartwarming anecdotes that will surely bring a smile to your face.
I recently had the pleasure of babysitting my neighbor’s four-year-old daughter, Emma. We were sitting in the park, watching a group of ducks swimming in the pond. Out of nowhere, Emma turned to me and exclaimed, “Grace, do you think ducks have their own little duck language? Maybe they quack jokes to each other!” I couldn’t help but burst into laughter at the image of a secret stand-up comedy club for ducks. Leave it to a child’s imagination to create a world filled with chuckling waterfowl!
Another memorable moment occurred during a family gathering when my niece, Lily, proudly announced that she had just learned about “food chains” in school. Eager to showcase her newfound knowledge, she turned to her grandpa and said, “You know, Grandpa, if we were animals, you’d be the top of the food chain because you always get the biggest slice of cake!” The room erupted in laughter as we marveled at Lily’s creative and hilarious interpretation of the concept.
Then there was the time I volunteered at a local elementary school. During art class, a young boy named Ethan raised his hand and asked me with utmost seriousness, “Grace, do you know why pencils never go to parties?” Intrigued, I played along and asked him to enlighten me. Without skipping a beat, he replied, “Because they’re afraid of drawing too much attention!” Oh, the puns of young minds! Ethan’s clever wordplay left me chuckling for the rest of the day.
These delightful moments remind us of the pure and unadulterated joy that children bring into our lives. Their innocent perspectives, hilarious observations, and unexpected punchlines are like bursts of sunshine on a cloudy day. It’s no wonder that spending time with kids can instantly lift our spirits and remind us to take life a little less seriously.
So, the next time you find yourself in need of a pick-me-up, seek out the company of a child. Engage them in conversation, listen to their stories, and let their laughter fill the air. You’ll be amazed at the wisdom and wit that lies within these pint-sized comedians. Embrace the funny things kids say, and let them brighten your day with their contagious laughter and boundless imagination. After all, it’s in these lighthearted moments that we find the true magic of childhood.
+++
Wow.
The stories from “Emma” and “Lily” and “Ethan” are fictional — but funny, I must admit.
I had nothing to do with writing the above column.
It is scary.
+++
ChatGPT is relatively new to me. ChatGPT stands for “Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer.”
Chat means “engage in conversations with users, understanding their queries, and providing relevant responses.”
Generative means “generate human-like responses.”
Pre-trained means that “the language model has been trained on vast amounts of data ... to learn grammar, facts, reasoning abilities, and other language patterns.”
Transformer “refers to the architecture of the deep learning model used in ChatGPT.”
The above is the greatly abbreviated response I received when I asked ChatGPT: What does the term ChatGPT mean?
+++
I continued to experiment with various questions. The vibrating preceding every ChatGPT response was disconcerting, so I googled to find out if that is normal. I found this: “ ... when ChatGPT is generating a response to your query, your iPhone will go berserk with vibrations ...” Apparently I can learn how to disable that feature — but before I figured that out, it stopped on its own. Strange.
+++
The good news is that ChatGPT, when asked, told me the name Grace Housholder is not in its system because Grace Housholder is not a celebrity. So when ChatGPT wrote in “the voice of Grace Housholder” it was just guessing. That makes me feel a little better, I guess.
Meanwhile, I leave you with this poem written by a very dear friend. I included the poem with my March 10 funny kids column — the column was headlined “Creativity helps lead to a happy life.”
My friend — who knew much more about ChatGPT at the time than I did — wrote:
My husband and I think differently.
On many things we disagree.
While I well up in sympathy,
He says the results were plain to see.
So if I give the question to ChatGPT,
Will it think like him, or think like me?
+++
The first story in the March 10 column was from Erin Raatz of Fort Wayne, quoting their son Levi, 9, who told her, “Creativity is what helps you to have a happy life! If you don’t try to be creative, you’ll just live a sad life.”
Yes! Being creative on your own brings joy.
And I’m done with ChatGPT.
