As we are in the midst of the holiday season, I would like to be upbeat about the many blessings I am thankful for.
On a selfish level, my family has remained safe and sound through all of the upheavals that surround us regarding health, politics and the environment.
But in a broader view, I am saddened by the events that have been occurring in our human population. The recent tornadoes make no sense to me. They took the lives of some while injuring many more and destroying the property and livelihood of others. The pain and suffering of innocent people always test my faith. But there is really nothing much I can do about the weather.
The partisan politics that seem to stand in the way of actually getting anything positive done at a state, national or global level leave me with a feeling that the government is also nothing I can do anything about.
On the other hand, health has always seemed to me to be something that I could actually influence. That is why I have spent so much time and energy on medical training and practice.
Most recently, my efforts have been centered on the local effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic. In the process, I have learned a great deal about virology and immunology as well as how well (or poorly) we can monitor and understand what is happening in our population.
Nearly one year ago, there was a glimmer of hope for my family, friends and neighbors as a vaccine became available that had surprising effectiveness.
With a team of volunteers, emergency management experts and health care professionals, more than 20,000 vaccine doses were administered at the Noble County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in the Noble County Public Library in Albion with the hope of reaching “herd immunity” at a level that the virus would slow down and possibly stop infecting people.
However, the story took an unexpected (by me) turn when many people decided not to get vaccinated. In fact, only about 40% of the eligible folks in Noble County got fully vaccinated and the vaccination rate of the state of Indiana was not much better.
Now, Indiana is one of six states that accounts for the majority of the recent increase in patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and Illinois account for 35% of the population in the 30 states seeing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, but they make up about 60% of the cases.
Data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says hospitalizations have almost doubled in Indiana since Nov. 10.
Locally, hospitals are experiencing 100% occupancy. So, they are expanding beyond that to as much as 136% of usual capacity when possible. To do so, they have created disaster beds in unusual locations to house patients as there is nowhere else to transfer them.
Other hospitals from more than 200 miles away have been calling in their attempts to transfer patients for whom they have no intensive care beds.
As part of the current bed crisis, hospitals have had to make difficult and unusual choices. One of those choices has been to bring in staff that are not actively ill, even if they have been exposed to the virus and would normally be subject to quarantine.
Most of the staff are vaccinated including booster doses, and their personal protective equipment of masking, gloving, eye protection, etc. work to eliminate transmission where the virus might be present. Without this quarantine leniency, it would not be possible to staff the extra beds and more people would die.
While it is true that some fully vaccinated people become infected with the COVID-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2), more than 85% of those admitted to the hospital are unvaccinated. This consistent fact indicates that the vaccine has a positive effect.
In discussing the vaccine with people who have chosen not to be vaccinated, one of the major themes that I have heard is the lack of trust, whether it be trust in the government or trust in the vaccine itself or trust in some other aspect of the pandemic.
Please believe me when I tell you that my whole family (including grandchildren) is fully vaccinated, in part because they trust the science as well as my expertise and advice. I strongly believe that the benefits of vaccination far outweigh any risk.
So, I am asking you to trust me and get vaccinated as soon as possible.
