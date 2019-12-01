One thing that I am thankful for is the different viewpoints of other people. It shows me things that I haven’t thought of before and communicates values that I may share, but perhaps do not rate as highly. Most of all, I am thankful that differing viewpoints help combat the Dunning-Kruger Effect in my own mind.
You may have just shared time with family who share different ideas about religion, political, society, etc. from you. The Dunning-Kruger Effect possibly revealed itself in finding your simple, straightforward solution to an issue met with responses that painted the issue as more complicated and not as straightforward as you thought. Or, your nuanced position was met by a denial of any complexity. These were both the Dunning-Kruger Effect at play. In the first example it happened in you, in the second, it happened in your conversation partner.
Simply put, the Dunning-Kruger Effect happens when we assume our level of knowledge about a topic is enough to completely understand it. We do not recognize the gaps in our knowledge and its impact on our thought processes. When we are not aware of this, we dig in our heels and decide that this is the hill that we will die on. Our relationships suffer because of this and our conversations essentially become echo chambers because no one wants to “bring the receipts” to the conversation and take the time to fight us to the death on your chosen hill.
If we are aware of this Effect, and the fact that we do not know everything there is to know, our conversations become deeper because we listen to the depth and complexity of an issue. Through the viewpoints of others, we can learn exactly what we do not know and grow our understanding.
This is exactly what it means to confess our sins. More than simply rattling of a laundry list of our favorite things to do that God doesn’t like and blithely accept that we will try harder to not do them, confession is looking within us for those places we need help to grow. Understanding just how limited our knowledge and understanding of things actually is and what impact that has on our lives and our relationships.
This is difficult work, some of the hardest that we ever do. But, just remember, “I can do everything through Christ who strengthens me,” was written from behind prison bars. Christianity has never been about standing on the cross to prove our rightness. It has always been about picking the right hill to die on, Golgotha, alongside Christ; and letting our humility restore relationships.
God knew all about the creation that God created. In Jesus, God’s lives it with us, rounding out God’s knowledge with the experience of walking a mile in our shoes. This is the reason for what is coming. This is also the reason why you should apologize to those you fought with this Thanksgiving, and reach out to those who you excluded from your table, because you picked the wrong hill to die on.
