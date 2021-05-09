Q. Our family is growing and all our relatives like to come over to our house to visit and play. We live on an all sports lake so during the summer we always seem to have company. Our house is not that big, but everyone still likes to come for the holidays. My husband and I are both professional with good incomes, so we want to put some money into some expansion remodeling. Our first thought is to remodel our basement to a more usable recreation space with an extra bedroom. This would require an egress window with maybe a patio door to the outside. The other idea is to expand the outdoor patio area with an outdoor kitchen and fire pit. Either way will expand our entertainment space. I have talked to a couple of contractors, but they do not seem to be to open to tossing around ideas. Is there a better way to go about this information gathering so that we can make a good decision? — Paula in Steuben County
A. Both of your ideas for getting more space for entertaining are common today and each has its own merits.
I recommend a design contractor who can work through these options and generally price the options so you can have a better handle as to which direction you want to head.
You always can go back to the other idea if need be. Do be prepared to pay for these general plans and budget pricing.
Of course, you can also hire an architect to do plans and pricing, but it is usually at a higher cost and is more involved.
By using a design build contractor, you are developing a relationship with a builder but there is nothing to say you must use their building services if you decide to go in another direction. You will still have to pay for their design service but usually it is at a minimal cost just to make sure the cost for their time is covered. Also make sure the design contractor is educated and experienced in design and project planning.
Contractors say they are designers, but they have no formal education; they are carpenters with an opinion.
