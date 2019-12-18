He was born in New York and after many years would finally begin painting illustrations for a publication which he so lovingly referred to as “The Greatest Show Window in America.”
Over the course of 47 years, 321 covers would grace the front page of this well-known publication. He married a school teacher, had three sons, and moved to Vermont where much of his work reflected that of small town American life with style and then some.
There, he was inspired by a speech of an American president to paint four magnificent works of art illustrating Freedom of Speech, Worship, Freedom from Fear and the Freedom from Want. The works proudly toured the U.S. in exhibition sponsored in partnership with the magazine and the U.S. Treasury, which helped raise $130 million for the war effort. Each work of art was not just something hung on a wall at which visitors would point and peer and submit opinions on colors, shapes, and sizes, but rather each piece would tell a story.
One spoke of a middle-aged man standing up in some town meeting voicing real concerns in the midst of a world war. Perhaps they were concerns about how he was to work or find gainful employment to be legitimately able to adequately provide for his young family.
Another told of a young family late in the evening in a bedroom with a mother, conceivably singing in a soft tone of mocking birds and diamond rings to her two little ones as she tucked them in for the night. A tired, yet alert father held the evening edition loosely between his fingers along with a pair of spectacles, looking on to his children of whom he was so proud, a grin across his worn face knowing they were safe.
He was very Apple Pie, a pipe-toting grandfather sitting comfortably in an easy high-back chair. Everything he had seen or done found their way into his pictures, creating a mythical land of childhood innocence. He placed on canvas the American dreams of what it may have been like to grow up in America, something to which our holidays aspire, or are crafted to be — longing for simplicity in a beautiful family thanksgiving dinner, prayer over a meal, or an awkward discovery of a closely held image of a large and jolly old man wearing a red suit.
In my research, this artist was not only a perfectionist but his work was found everywhere from Boy Scout magazines to advertisements depicting visions of fonder times in a struggling America which still coveted paintings over photography for their magazine covers. But, these illustrations, loved by many, may actually have been more of scenes for which he longed in his own life as opposed to reality — young children fast asleep in a high-back Victorian chair next to a Christmas tree awaiting the arrival of a legend, a husband dressed in a satin red suit stealing a kiss from a mother whose son looks on in amazement from the staircase above, and even a family waltzing through the front door of a beloved neighbor with hands filled with carefully-wrapped gifts and faces filled with smiles.. Maybe they take us back to simpler times before remakes of holiday classics of Dr. Suess staring rubber face as a green-haired grouch whose main passion in life was to hate a Who-filled city of Who’s who shop the daylights out of the actual meaning behind this blessed holiday. While watching this fiasco of a flick, we realize it is simply art mimicking life when juxtaposed against days like Black Friday where a majority of retailers make 75% of their revenue on the backs of hard-working shoppers who are constantly told they will feel better, stronger, cooler, if they purchase this item.
By the way, the name of this seven-day-work-week workaholic who thought little of himself but was later named the state artist for the commonwealth of Massachusetts — Norman Rockwell.
When I look at his work I can’t help but wonder, what if at this time of year we could lay aside our many expectations of others which impede our joy and intrude on our various celebrations with so many things happening, both good and bad, and live up to if not exceed the visions that Norman painted? I believe if we turned to truth, love and hope that we just might be able to honestly plan to rightly implement the proper order of lifestyle priorities about which we so profess to all who ask — family, friends, and time together over material gifts, empty boxes and unrealistic expectations. We could bring bright, colored, twinkling lights to a dark world muddled with heartbroken people who have lost hope, but then again... that’s just my humble opinion.
