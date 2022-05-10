I am a baby killer.
That’s why I am pro-life.
My story begins some 32 years ago as my junior year of college was coming to an end. I was in a serious relationship with a fellow student at Purdue.
She got pregnant.
Life flipped on its ear.
We were shocked. Stunned. Mortified.
The plan she and I eventually agreed to involved a lawyer who had found a couple willing to adopt the child. A couple willing to pay for all the medical bills and other expenses from carrying a baby full term.
Life would take a drastic turn for nine months, then we would be able to move on.
I thought I was ready. I thought she was ready.
Then her family stepped in.
Her mother encouraged her to have an abortion. Her father — he was divorced from her mother — didn’t seem to have a strong opinion.
And then he did.
That was that.
I tried to talk her out of it. But I was barely 21. In the darkest part of my heart, I was relieved not to have that burden.
If not supportive, I became tolerant of her decision. At the end, I made one last weak plea for her to reconsider.
To no avail.
It happened.
I was there for her.
Tried to be, anyway.
But it tore us apart.
I did not take the life, but I was an accessory.
It’s a horrible thing, facing guilt and relief all at once. If I am to be honest, it broke a part of me.
Thirty years later and I am still broken.
Oh, I have “moved on.”
My faith teaches me that Jesus Christ died for all sins. Even mine. Even this heinous sin.
I confessed it. God forgave me.
Forgiving myself? That’s a work in progress.
A part of me still carries a shadow of doubt that the God of all life would forgive me for my part in ending one. For not fighting harder. For not trying to demand she cancel that appointment.
A man of fervent faith, I can’t help but wonder if when I face final judgment, God will ask me about my son, who is now 21.
How did I treat this ultimate gift?
Then He will ask me about my daughter, who is 18.
How did I treat this ultimate gift?
I will answer truthfully. I have tried hard, I have done my best.
And then I fear He will ask me about my first child. The one who never had a chance to be born. Who never fell in love. Who never had a heart broken. Whose laugh I never heard. Who never felt joy.
Whose tiny body I never held.
The one lost to abortion.
The one I didn’t fight for hard enough.
The one with a coward for a father.
That’s why I am pro-life.
Make no mistake, the woman has it far tougher in these situations — both with the decision to abort and certainly with the decision to carry another living being for nine months.
How, as a man, could I ask that of a woman?
How, as a man, could I not?
Those were half my chromosomes. Half my life substance.
A candle lit by God that did not simply go out, but was violently extinguished.
Did my child suffer? Some things I cannot think about.
Time passes. Thirty-some years with the swiftness as if on eagle’s wings.
Some things linger.
Maybe it’s the not knowing.
Would she have been left-handed like her dad?
Would he have liked to play catch?
Would he have had a big heart?
Would she have liked to sit on my lap and be read to?
That I have been blessed with two great children, after that sin, is a testament to God’s mercy.
That I have found the love of a truly wonderful woman is a testament to His love.
I have had a great life.
I can’t help but wonder how much greater it might have been.
The not knowing haunts me.
As a man of great faith, I believe there is a chance that I will see that child when I die.
Or maybe that innocent will be in God’s heaven. And I will be elsewhere.
Where people who don’t fight for their children go.
It is a woman’s body. But it is the child of two people.
That is why I am pro-life.
