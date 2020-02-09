The economy is good.
That’s a fact.
Things are going pretty well, with good monthly job growth, low unemployment and decent wage gains.
Whether it’s “the best ever” is a more suspect claim, as there are times in U.S. history where unemployment has been lower, when GDP growth has been higher, when the labor participation rate was better, etc.
As we get deeper into 2020 and presidential politics become more and more front and center in the national mindset, looking at the economy is worth the time. President Donald Trump is banking that good numbers are his path to re-election.
Even Democrats have to begrudgingly admit things are pretty good, although many would argue that Trump inherited a strong economy in the first place and simply hasn’t messed it up — even despite starting trade wars with the world’s other big economies.
Since I’m a numbers guy, let’s look at the numbers and do some comparison:
Unemployment
You’ve probably heard some variation of the claim “the lowest unemployment ever!” over the last three years.
It’s not, but it is very good and the best it’s been in decades. The unemployment rate stood at 3.6% in January, the most recent month available.
Unemployment was 3.5% or lower for most of 1968 and 1969, and hit as low as 2.5% in summer 1953. During World War II from 1943-1945, the national unemployment rate was sub-2%.
When Trump took office in January 2017, unemployment stood at 4.7%. So over the last three years, the administration has made gains of 1.2 percentage points.
The rate has been stubborn and hasn’t shown any signs of going much lower. After first hitting 3.7% in September 2018, the jobless rate has had minor variations since, oscillating between a low of 3.5% (most recently December 2019) and 4% (January 2019).
The rate has been 3.5-3.6% for the last five months.
Unemployment was already 7.8% in January 2009 when President Barack Obama took office and rose to 10% by October 2009 during the height of the Great Recession. But from there, the rate declined steadily until the 44th president went out of office, leaving the nation at 4.7% joblessness.
Stock market
You’ve probably also heard frequently about the performance of the stock market, which has been breaking record highs consistently recently.
As of about 3 p.m. Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at approximately 29,094, close to the record high set just recently of 29,379.77.
The market opened 2017 at 19,881.76, so the increase to that record high since has been 47.8%.
The market boomed in 2017, increasing 25%. It slumped in 2018, losing 5.6% over the year. Then it boomed again in 2019, up another 22.3%.
Looking to the prior presidency, Obama’s term was thrown off by the huge stock market collapse during the housing burst in the Great Recession.
His first year, 2009, opened at 9,034.69 and got as low as 6,547.05. But from that extreme low point the market made steady gains upward over the next seven years.
The all-time high before Obama took office was 14,164.53, set in 2007. That record was broken in 2013 and the market continued to set new record highs up to 19,974.62.
The market increased 120.1% overall from January 2009 to January 2017 during Obama’s tenure. From the low point in 2009 during the recession to the end of 2016, the increase was 203.7%.
The only year under Obama the stock market lost value over the year total was in 2015, when the Dow Jones declined 2.2% from January-December.
Deficit
The economy is good, but the American bank account is not.
Generally, when the economy has been good, the country generates more tax revenue. With businesses growing and more people working and earning income, logic would follow that collections would go up. If spending is held in check, or increased less than revenue growth, the federal deficit would go down.
The U.S. hasn’t posted a budget surplus since it did so four years in a row between 1998-2001. During those four years, the government took in $559 billion more than it spent.
Obama posted deficits of $1.41 trillion, $1.29 trillion, $1.3 trillion and $1.09 trillion from 2009-2012 during the recession, when unemployment was upward of 7.9%.
As unemployment came down in the second term, deficits came down too. The county ran deficits of $679 billion, $485 billion, $438 billion and $585 billion over the next four years. Nothing to celebrate, but the numbers were at least trending in the right direction.
Despite continuing improvements in the economy, however, deficits under Trump have gone up, not down.
The deficit increased to $665 billion in 2017. It rose to $779 billion in 2018 and $1.09 trillion in 2019.
The unemployment rate in 2019 averaged about 3.7%, compared to 2012, when joblessness was about 8.1% for the year, yet the federal deficits were the same.
The Congressional Budget Office estimates deficits upward of $1 trillion per year or more every year for the foreseeable future, barring either significant increases in tax revenue beyond expectations or major reductions in federal spending.
Sources: Unemployment — Bureau of Labor Statistics; Stock market — macrotrends.com; Deficits — thebalance.com (sources from Office of Budget and Management)
