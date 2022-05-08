Q. This winter we had some terrible ice buildup on our roof especially around the dormers. The icicles were hanging 12” at least from the top of the dormer roof edge. There is not much of an overhang up there so they are fairly close to the window. I notice a lot of condensation on that upstairs window. Do you think these problems run hand in hand? — Michael in Auburn
A. Ice buildups on your roof can definitely be a problem and should be addressed. But don’t think you’re the only one who has this problem. it is very common.
Ice buildup or ice damming occurs when wintry weather snow gathers around the cavities of a roof, around dormers and in valleys. Once this snow builds up it is warmed by heat loss from your house that causes the snow to melt. The result is ice buildup. It is common when the house has shorter eves or overhangs and often with a story and a half style home with bump out dormers. These are areas that have the least amount of insulation and produce the most heat loss.
Ice dams are destructive to your roof and many times cause leaking. Also, they can be dangerous from falling ice. When ice builds up, it can exceed the load rating for your roof. Be mindful of excessive weight that can cause roof sagging and structural damage that is hard to fix.
Ice buildups on roofs around chimney vents can be a special problem because heat loss chimneys vent hot combustion air that causes ice to form. If this ice blocks the chimney vent, you are now prone to carbon monoxide buildup that can be deadly.
Your moisture buildups on the upper windows can also be a clue. Moisture laden air that comes in contact with the windows’ cold surface will cause condensation. It is a sign that the interior air is full of water, and you should be checking for leaks around your dormers.
Small gaps in the step flashing and shingles can be sources for water penetration. Also check for gaps in the insulation barrier where the heat loss might affect those areas.
