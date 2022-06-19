When I have thought of Toxoplasma in the past, my thoughts were about two things, cats and pregnancy. This is because we were taught to advise pregnant patients to avoid taking care of any kitty litter boxes during their pregnancy to help prevent toxoplasmosis, which might cause damage to the developing baby.
However, I did not give Toxoplasma gondii much thought until I read that it is probably the most successful parasite in the world today.
This microscopic creature is capable of infecting any mammal or bird. People across all continents are infected and once infected, a person carries Toxoplasma for life.
So far, we do not have a drug that can eradicate the parasite from the body. Nor is there a vaccine approved for use in humans.
Toxoplasma gondii was discovered a little over 100 years ago, but knowledge of its biological life cycle and its medical importance has grown in the last 40 years. Across the world, it is estimated 30-50% of people are infected with Toxoplasma.
In Australia, a survey of studies conducted at blood banks and pregnancy clinics in the 1970s put the infection rate at 30%. However, a recent Western Australian community-based study found 66% of people were infected.
The disease caused by this parasite can scar the back of the eye in otherwise healthy people.
Although cats are the primary hosts for Toxoplasma, we do not just get it from cats.
Cats catch the parasite when they eat infected prey. Then, for a couple of weeks, they pass large numbers of parasites in their feces in a form that can survive for long periods in the environment, even during extreme weather.
When the feces are ingested by livestock while grazing, parasites lodge in the muscle and survive there after the animals are slaughtered for meat. Humans can become infected by eating this meat, or by eating fresh produce or drinking water soiled by cats.
It is also possible for a woman infected for the first-time during pregnancy to pass the infection to her unborn child, which is why our warning to pregnant ladies has existed for many years.
Toxoplasmosis can affect the eye, particularly the retina, the multi-layered nerve tissue at the back of the eye. Infection can cause recurring attacks of retinal inflammation and permanent retinal scarring, which is known as ocular toxoplasmosis.
This condition usually affects otherwise healthy adults. However, in aged persons or people with a weakened immune system, or when contracted during pregnancy, it can be more severe.
To diagnose ocular toxoplasmosis, a retina examination is necessary, ideally with the pupils dilated. A retinal lesion can be detected, because of the way Toxoplasma changes retinal cells to produce certain proteins, and an ophthalmologist or optometrist can recognize the appearance. Often a blood test is also performed to make the diagnosis.
If the condition is mild, the doctor may let the body’s own immune system control the problem, which takes a few months. However, a combination of anti-inflammatory and anti-parasitic drugs may be prescribed.
If the inflammation progresses to scarring, there may be permanent loss of vision.
In a study of patients with ocular toxoplasmosis seen at a large ophthalmology clinic, reduced vision was below driving level in more than 50% of eyes, and 25% of eyes were irreversibly blind.
In an Australian study of retinal photographs that had been created for other studies, researchers estimated the prevalence of ocular toxoplasmosis at one in 150 Australians.
This ratio might not apply worldwide since in addition to pet cats, Australia has huge populations of feral cats as well as being home to a lot of farmland, including over 50% of the global organic farming area.
Perhaps more importantly, many Australians like to eat their red meat rare, putting them at greater risk of toxoplasmosis.
Here in the U.S., we may be less likely than Australians to have toxoplasmosis. But it is another reason why a routine check-up with your eye doctor is a good idea.
In my preparation of this column, I found several other aspects of toxoplasmosis that I plan to share in future columns. But if you have had personal experience with this parasite, I would be interested in learning your story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.