I received a Google Alert last week letting me know that my name has shown up in a new search result. I had set up the alert for my name years ago, primarily as a way to find out if/when my reporting hits the web. It generally doesn’t ping me for the hundreds of stories I produce for the newspaper, but does show up when my name shows up if other papers around the state pick up stories or if I’m mentioned by someone, somewhere, anywhere, including in the text of letters to the editor, as was the case this time.
The letter informed us and the wider public that they were dropping their newspaper subscription after 25 years.
My name came up because they were specifically citing a story I wrote about Sen. Todd Young planning to vote to certify the 2020 electoral results (a decision he made before pro-President Donald Trump ralliers overran police and broke into the Capitol, causing Congress to have to evacuate the building).
I had written “Trump and Republicans have alleged, without evidence, that widespread voter fraud and voting irregularities invalidated the results from multiple swing states that Trump lost narrowly in the 2020 election.”
The reader took issue with the words “without evidence” and it was the straw that broke their back, apparently.
They called it “dismissive,” “misleading,” and “lazy” to not personally investigate things that have already been investigated, counted and recounted, challenged in court unsuccessfully dozens of times in multiple states and then ultimately certified.
How dare you state grass is green. It’s obvious the color of grass is black and blue pinstripes. Investigate it!
Anyhow, I digress. I’m not going to waste time going down that path as I’m well aware it goes nowhere fruitful.
It’s any person’s decision to take the paper or not. I certainly appreciate all the people who subscribe and I continually work to reach out to those who don’t.
But I’m always concerned about the people who don’t, whether they never have or did and have decided to quit.
How are you going to know what’s happening in your community?
As I’ve said before, I get more complaints about our national wire page in any given week/month than anything else. It’s usually one page. Oftentimes not even a full page. Most of the rest of the pages are filled with local news, produced by our local reporting staff.
Our priority is — and always will be as long as I’m in a decision-making position at this paper — local first.
When your taxes go up, will you know and will you know why? When the school is talking about a multi-million expansion or renovation or new building, how will you find out the details? When elections come around, how will you learn about the local candidates running on your ballot both in the primary and the general election?
How will you keep track of how your local county or city or town is spending your tax dollars? Where will you go to find out what that big commotion of police cars and fire trucks was? Will you have any advance notice of a big road construction project that’s going to affect your commute?
How will you keep track of the good stuff? The talented high schoolers doing great things in their community? The feel-good profiles of interesting and amazing people in your neighborhood? The new developments that will bring new jobs or new tax dollars or new fun to the town?
How will you keep track of the bad stuff? The justice (or lack thereof) for accused criminal offenders and their alleged victims? The impact of a major plant closure, or rising unemployment or ups and downs of the local economy? The tragedies that take away good people too soon and what can be done to prevent them in the future?
Where will you turn for that information?
You won’t find coverage of Noble, DeKalb, Steuben and LaGrange counties on cable news networks. You’ll rarely find it in the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette and certainly not in the major metros and national papers. The percentage of local coverage beyond Fort Wayne that you’ll find on local TV stations is minimal.
Do random social media posts fill the void? Unverified postings from people who may or may not know what they’re talking about, who probably don’t check and cross-check their information before pushing it out there, who don’t follow ethical guidelines for what and how and when to report information?
Will you somehow stay informed or go day to day ignorant of what is transpiring in your own community?
I guess I’ll never know.
Because if you actually canceled your paper, as you said, this column will just be one more local item you don’t end up seeing.
