Q. I’m planning on building an addition to my home next year and plan on doing some of the work myself. I have a brother who does framing for a contractor, so he is going to help me with both the concrete work and the rough framing of the addition. I worked for a concrete contractor while in college, so I feel comfortable about doing that. The one thing that I’m concerned about regarding the concrete is I have an uneven site, so the footings are going to have to be stepped in a couple of places. I will have to form up to floor level to be able to pour the slab. Do I have to cut wood to fill the gap in my footing forms from an uneven site? I don’t want to lose all my concrete by it running out from under the forms. —Tyler
A. The concrete footings of your home are the bottom most important structural element of your home. A failure here is hard to fix and causes the rest to fail.
There are many things that want to be thought about when it comes to footings and several of these can often get overlooked. If the footing area has a water problem, often footings are below the water table. This will result in inferior concrete. It’s common to pump out the footings before pouring concrete because the concrete will absorb the water and become weaker. Also,if the soil condition during the summer is super dry it can cause the concrete to dry out too fast and cause weak footings.
So, the weather conditions and good straight true footings are essential. Yes, you want to do that as efficiently as possible. A lot of times we will move fill back around the forms to hold or, yes, cut wood to fill the gaps.
A product that is a footer fabric can be used with great success. You start by forming with wood, then lining the inside of the footing to hold the concrete. These footing fabrics can also protect the concrete from water and dry conditions weakening the concrete.
