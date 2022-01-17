I was intrigued last week reading the snafu in DeKalb County over the 10-year tax abatement being sought by Auburn Renewables for a new solar field it put up on 86 acres of ground outside Auburn.
The DeKalb County Council, short one member, tied in a 3-3 vote on whether to grant the abatement.
The one council member who was absent, Amy Prosser of Butler, indicated in a letter to the editor to KPC Media Group last week that she would also vote no.
One argument Prosser and other council made against the abatement is "we should lower taxes for all companies," as she put in her letter.
That's a nice thought, but in reality, there's little to nothing that the DeKalb County Council has in its quiver to actually enact lower property taxes period, much less do it via abatements.
If anything, such thinking could ultimately result in the opposite if county leaders turn off potential developers with their hard-line, anti-abatement sentiment.
When a government unit grants a tax abatement, they're willingly opting to phase-in taxes for new investment — whether that's real property like a new building or personal property like new equipment in a factory — over a term.
In a 10-year tax abatement, the company pays $0 in taxes that first year, then 10% the second year, 20% in the third year and so on. In a five-year abatement it's 0%/20%/40% and so on.
The company saves some money it might spend on taxes while the local government foregos some money it could collect.
Emphasis on could, though.
The thought process behind abatements is two-fold.
1) Development costs are front-loaded, in the sense that you have to buy a shiny new piece of equipment or a new building, but that it's not likely to start producing immediately. It may take time to get the necessary staff, training, raw materials or orders to start utilizing your new facility or equipment.
A company is incurring expense without incurring a gain right away. A tax abatement, which cuts taxes to $0 in the first year, gives that firm a year to get up and running and start generating revenue off that new investment.
2) It's an incentive to ensure that a company invests here instead of somewhere else. Some small companies may only be located in your local community. But larger companies have options.
Consider Kraft Heinz in Kendallville. Kraft is a global company. Yes, it has a specific plant making marshmallow and caramel products here, but it's not the only Kraft plant in America. When the company looks at its footprint and considers long-term investment, does it want to keep investing in Kendallville or might it consider making new investments in a different plant elsewhere?
A tax abatement is an incentive to entice that company to keep making its new investment here.
You get $0 in taxes on an investment you don't get.
You get some taxes if you give a break and land an investment.
You get the most taxes if you don't grant and abatement but land the investment anyway, but you may run the risk of not getting it and therefore getting $0.
It's basic economic Game Theory, ala "A Beautiful Mind." What the risk vs. the possible gain in each scenario?
There are legitimate arguments to make about whether some companies abuse the tax abatement process, getting tax breaks on investments they're going to make regardless.
But, at the same time, reinvestment in equipment and facilities can also help retain and create jobs, jobs which provide incomes to residents. Those workers pay income taxes — another source of revenue which helps fund county government services and can reduce reliance on property taxes.
But ignoring all of that philosophy, can rejecting tax abatements reduce taxes for all businesses?
The answer is clear: No, not realistically at the scale of a county or at the level of abatement requests our area sees.
DeKalb County government's current tax rate for 2022 is 40.74 cents per $100 of assessed value. This is the only individual rate that all taxpayers in the county would pay regardless of where they're located.
Tax rates are calculated by taking the tax levy — the amount of taxes governments need to raise to fund services — divided by the total assessed value of that unit.
For DeKalb County, in 2022 it needed $11,472,591 in taxes drawn from $2,816,050,743 in countywide assessed value. That works out to a tax rate of 0.4074%, the 40.74 cents per $100 of assessed value.
According to Auburn Renewable's abatement application, their project would add slightly over $5 million in assessed value to the county.
DeKalb County's total AV would then be $2,821,050,743. Taking the same levy into account, the new, no-abatement tax rate would be... 0.4067%.
The county's tax rate would be reduced by less than one-tenth of one cent per $100.
At that tax rate, a $1 million factory in Butler, for example, would save $7 on its annual tax bill.
A homeowner in unincorporated Richland Township would save less than $1 annually.
Homeowners in many of the cities and towns would see $0 tax relief, because their tax rates are high and their property tax bills are already capped at the 1% maximum.
Rejecting the tax abatement would have some modest impact on the people in the local township, but the impact for all residents and businesses would be near-zero, effectively negligible.
So property owners gain basically nothing even if the county rejects the abatement, but what could they possibly lose?
The biggest and most obvious downside is the county council setting a hostile tone that may chill or discourage future development.
It's Auburn Renewables now, but in the future if they or another developer wants to consider solar, are they going to look at DeKalb County if they know they're going to get jerked around by the county council on an abatement?
Would Auburn Renewables bring another project forward in rural DeKalb after the merry-go-round they've been on this past year?
Or will they, perhaps, look next door at Noble County, which also has plenty of flat land, many agreeable landowners willing to host solar panels and local government officials who (from my experience covering them in the past), are conservative but not so ultra-conservative they'd be potentially willing to shoot themselves in the foot over an effort to look tough on principle on an issue that has little actual impact to the tax situation in the community.
Cumulatively, tax abatements can add up to start having a noticeable impact in areas with smaller AV bases like cities and towns. There's more of an argument to be made, although, reminder, tax abatement are temporary. Once they expire, you get 100% of the benefit of that development.
Even at that level, it's short-term loss for long-term gain.
Local officials can try playing hardball with businesses. It might work. But it can also backfire. If even a single company with a sizable project offers you a "Good day, sir" and takes their project elsewhere, the long-term tax revenue you've given up will ultimately outweigh the short-term gains you could have realized.
I doubt this column will sway any opinion and that the DeKalb County Council will reject the abatement anyway. As a reporter in Noble County, however, I welcome that.
Feel free to send your next development so brazen to ask for a short-term tax break over here.
We'll be happy to take their taxes if you don't want them.
