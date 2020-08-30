Q. I have not heard anything this year about Parade of Homes by builders associations. With all the events being canceled, I thought I would check. Are the home builder parades going on this year? — Mary in Angola
A. Yes, Mary, a couple of the builders associations in northern Indiana are going to have builder parades. The Home Builders Association of Fort Wayne and Builders Association Northeast Indiana are both scheduled to have homes on display.
They are the few. Most have gone virtual or been canceled. I am sure their plans are to wear masks, stay distanced and only allow a certain number of visitors in each house at a time.
I did see where Builders Association of Kosciusko and Fulton Counties (BAKFC) had canceled theirs.
I can speak more knowledgeably about the Builders Association of Northeast Indiana Builders Parade of Homes scheduled for Sept. 11-13. The Friday, Saturday, Sunday event will feature four homes to tour.
I, of course have been in one of the houses, and it is incredible. It has got country charm and heritage with the use of an old post frame structure. The renovated post frame was surrounded by a modern lifestyle home with all the amenities. This home is in the rural Ashley area.
Another home that is on this parade is a new home in Kendallville that has got some incredible features. First off, it is in downtown Kendallville, not in a subdivision or out in the country. It’s is smaller than most homes displayed on home parades but is efficient and very livable.
The best features of this home are what is under its skin; it is striving for Net Zero status. What that means is that with all the features being utilized, this home could almost self-exist. With super insulating, high efficiency HVAC systems and the preparation for Photovoltaic solar system, this home could have no footprint on the environment.
Just a little taste as to what inner city home building will look like in the future. You can visit BA-NI.com for more information, locations and ticket information.
