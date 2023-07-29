Q: We had a kitchen addition put on our house a few years ago and moved the kitchen sink into the addition under a new larger window. I know that the drain line ran back to the drain line that serviced the old sink.
Since the beginning, after the addition was completed, that drain ran slower than before. We added a disposal to the new sink also. Do you think this is the cause of our slow drain at that sink?
I called the original contractor and he indicated that he would get a price from the plumber to rerun the drain to a larger drain with more fall that is further away. Do you think that we should have to pay for this also? Ken
A: Well, that depends on your relationship with the contractor. Not all contractor relationships are the same. If you delt with a general contractor who provided detailed drawings and specifications and holds some responsibility for the performance of your new kitchen, then yes, these performance issues should be resolved.
If the contractor you hired was simply performing by your guidance or providing bare bones services like foundation framing, or if they are simply passing along subcontract trades like plumbing and electrical billing, then you will probably be responsible for the replumbing that you are requesting.
Regarding the plumbing issue at hand, a garbage disposal will affect the draining ability of your new sink and if the existing sink had minor slope of the drain line and it was simply tied into, the slow draining of the new sink would be an inevitable result. An experienced plumber would know both of these conditions. In the rural counties around Allen County, you do not need to be a licensed plumber to do plumbing work, yes you need to have inspections, but rarely are slopes of drain lines checked at inspections. You don’t even need to do a balloon pressure test on drain lines like you have to in Allen County or in Michigan.
