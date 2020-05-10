Megan Hockley is in her 13th year of teaching at Lakeland School Corporation in LaGrange. She teaches seventh and eighth grade social studies. Their last day of normal school was on St. Patrick’s Day. Since then, they have been using a combination of e-learning days and waiver days.
How is e-learning going?
It doesn’t matter how long I’ve been at this job; new challenges are always cropping up! Maintaining e-learning over a long period of time is probably the most difficult situation I’ve encountered as a teacher. It is one thing to post a lesson online, but engaging students and checking for real understanding at a distance requires a whole new set of skills that I am still struggling to acquire.
One of my main goals during this time is to let my students know that I care about them, and I’m still here for them if they need me. I’m grading the assignments they are turning in on topics like the Trail of Tears or the Civil War, but I’m also still hearing from them about what they ate for breakfast, why they had an argument with their mom, and what they think I should be watching on Netflix. And that makes me really happy!
The majority of my students are trying their best to participate in distance learning, but it’s much harder for some of them to do than others.
Although all my students have an iPad from the school at home with them, some don’t have internet access. Others are struggling because they have to spend their days babysitting for younger siblings, because they have to share the WiFi with multiple other children or because their parents are unable to help them with their assignments.
At my school, the staff is going above and beyond to reach out to every single child and to accommodate each child’s special circumstances. We have all become sleuths, spending a lot of our time tracking down non-responsive students and building a database for the staff of the best way to reach each child and what their e-learning needs are. We are mailing out paper copies of assignments to students without internet, holding help sessions and parent conferences via video conferencing, whatever it takes.
Our administrators and school resource officer are also doing home visits for the few students we have been unable to reach.
What could help e-learning go better?
That’s a hard question. Obviously having reliable, affordable internet access available in rural areas would be a big improvement for my school district. But even under the best of circumstances, e-learning is not for everyone.
I got my master’s degree through an online program at Ball State, so I’ve had a taste of e-learning as both a student and a teacher. In my opinion, e-learning can be a great experience if the course has been specifically designed for that method of instruction, if the teacher is well-prepared for teaching that way, and if the student is self-motivated enough to work hard without direct supervision. Unfortunately, that is not the case in our current situation.
For most children, getting back to a real classroom is going to lead to deeper understanding and more meaningful education.
What are your thoughts, emotions at this time?
“May you live in interesting times” is said to be an ancient curse. This global pandemic has made me keenly aware that we are all living in very interesting times. On a personal level, I’m finding cause for both sadness and joy. I deeply miss my students and co-workers, I feel sorrow for the victims of coronavirus and I worry about the impact this crisis is having on our economy.
I find solace in the idea that this slowdown in our busy lives is helping people spend more time with their families and focus on what really matters. I’m inspired by the essential worker heroes who are risking their lives to help the rest of us. I’m relieved that I can work from home without loss of income. I’m grateful for the 21st century technology that makes it possible for me to shelter at home without being cut off from the world.
I think our state government and local schools are acting in the best interests of families with this school shutdown, and I feel proud to be a Hoosier and a public school teacher during these “interesting” times.
I hope that as a society we all learn a lot from this experience about how to support each other and the lengths we are willing to go in the interest of doing the right thing. We can make some lasting changes for the better.
What is your biggest concern/fear for your students?
For some students, school is their safe space. It’s where they get a lot of their nutrition, where they get attention and care from trusted adults, and where they can find friendship and emotional support outside of whatever may be happening at home.
For families in crisis, job loss and economic stress can make a bad situation worse. I worry about the physical and emotional well being of those at-risk students. I’m glad to report that our guidance counselors and food service staff are all very active right now in trying to feed our kids, body and soul, while school is shut.
Anything else you would like to add?
I hope that our state government and the parents and voters in Indiana become more deeply committed to protecting and supporting public schools as a result of this experience. It is more important than ever that Hoosier kids grow up to be good citizens, educated and prepared for future challenges.
Public school is the heartbeat of our communities, and a literal lifeline to children in need.
For my students, I would like to remind them of the old Lakeland Middle School motto, “Treat people right. Do the right thing.” There has never been a time when it’s easier to see that the way you behave can have a huge impact on other people. Take that lesson with you through the rest of your life. Don’t spread germs! Do spread kindness, respect, and joy!
Is there any silver lining to all of this?
May we never take our simple blessings for granted again!
