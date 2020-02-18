The Indiana General Assembly has reached the halfway point of the 2020 legislative session.
The Senate and House of Representatives will now consider legislation passed by the opposite chamber. By law, all bills must be passed out of both chambers before they can be signed by the governor.
Here are some of the topics I have worked with my colleagues to prioritize during the first half of session:
Hold schools harmless for ILEARN results
Transitioning from one state test to another can create challenges for schools and teachers, as Indiana saw with the 2019 ILEARN results. Therefore, my colleagues and I expedited legislation that holds K-12 schools and teachers harmless for the 2019 and 2020 test scores.
Senate Enrolled Act 2 allows schools, teachers and students a reasonable timeframe to adjust to the new ILEARN exam before evaluating school or teacher performance on ILEARN results. SEA 2 passed both the Senate and the House of Representatives unanimously.
Display our national motto in schools
It is crucial for students to know American history and the principles our country was built upon. Therefore, I authored Senate Bill 131, which aims to generate awareness and respect for our national motto and flag, as well as our state flag.
Under this legislation, each school corporation and charter school in Indiana can place a durable poster or framed picture of the United States flag, Indiana state flag and national motto of the United States, “In God We Trust,” in all their libraries and classrooms.
The intent of this legislation is to acknowledge our country’s history, not impose any particular religious view on our students. SB 131 recently passed the Senate with bipartisan support and will now be considered by the House or Representatives.
Address ‘surprise’ medical billing
Medical patients can be subject to a “surprise” medical bill when they receive care from multiple providers at one location, but only some of those providers are in the patient’s insurance network.
Senate Bill 3, which I co-authored, would address this by requiring hospitals to give patients a good faith estimate for the cost of services upon request. SB 3 passed the Senate with bipartisan support and will now be considered by the House of Representatives.
During the second half of session, I will sponsor a variety of House bills in the Senate, and the legislation I authored and passed in the Senate will move to the House for consideration.
Visit iga.in.gov to follow these bills, view meeting agendas and stream session and committee meetings.
I encourage residents of Senate District 14 to contact me with any questions or comments they may have by phone at 800-382-9467 or email me at Senator.Kruse@iga.in.gov.
