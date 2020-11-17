Did you know the term used for a man who sews is “seamster.”
It is the male counterpart to a seamstress. The term “tailor” is gender neutral, according to the Career Trend web site, but has a slightly different meaning than seamstress.
A seamstress is a woman who sews for a living, according to Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary; a tailor is “a person whose occupation is making or altering outer garments.”
Northeastern Indiana has a few professional seamstresses, seamsters and tailors and an abundance of hobbyists. 4-H offers a project that allows boys and girls to try their hands at sewing. Some people grew up in homes where the sewing machine buzzed away after mother had carefully cut out her fabric from paper patterns.
“Sew Retro: A Stylish History of the Sewing Revolution Plus 25 Vintage‐Inspired Projects for the Modern Girl” by Judi Ketteler, published by Voyageur Press in 2010, follows the invention of the Singer sewing machine in the 1850s to an insurgence of seaming in the 2000s. Kelleler was quoted in a November 2010 article by The Chronical, San Franscisco, saying that sewing is "the latest lost art, or grandmother's art, that's being revived."
“Born of the desire to be more self-sufficient, the result is a creative all-gender antidote to a workaday world, a truly individualized look and, for some, a possible career move,” said the article. Creativity, individual style and the do-it-yourself mentality are reasons cited by the article for taking up sewing. Due to the cost and varying availability of materials, however, it isn’t likely to be the inexpensive alternative.
Sewing skills have come in very handy for homemade face masks. And, for those that have scraps of cloth and elastic laying around, it is a no-cost way to get a necessity.
If you're unable to sew or aren't in the mood for crafts, there are many manufacturers and sites selling their own brand of masks online.
“As you are surfing through retailers on the web,” says an Oct. 13 article by Good Housekeeping, "be aware that there are currently no specific guidelines or regulations that say a brand is CDC-approved to be effective against the coronavirus. Still, the fiber scientists in the Good Housekeeping Institute’s Textiles Lab say there are important factors you can look out for when browsing"
Here they are:
• If the masks are made out of fabric, make sure it's 100% woven cotton.
• If you want extra protection, it should have a non-woven interface to filter contaminants, and something to help it fit better around the nose (like a metal piece on the inside).
• Make sure it's machine washable for reuse.
• Make sure it's readily available, as some suppliers are delayed on deliveries.
• You can look for a company that's donating towards a cause that's important to you.
The article, at goodhousekeeping.com, shares some of the magazine's favorite brands. It also has a popup video of a person going step by step through how to make a “DIY No-Sew Face Mask.”
Cloth face masks are stocked in most local retail stores at varying costs.
A box of three-ply ear-loop disposable face masks can be purchased for $5, or more, at Amazon. While wearing a new mask every time may seem attractive to some, it is a very wasteful choice and if the current surge of COVID-19 cases continues, those surgical masks might be sorely needed by the medical community.
The best homemade cloth masks actually achieved better filtration (79 percent) than surgical masks (62-65 percent) in a peer-reviewed study at the Wake Forest Institute of Regenerative Medicine published in April. In the study, the best cloth masks were made of heavyweight quilter’s cotton with a thread count of 180 or more.
Instead of disposing of a cloth mask, you wash it. Then you use it again. For those that wear them frequently throughout the day, it might be nice to have several cloth masks on hand.
One occasionally sees a black or white cloth mask in the parking lot at the store. It might have fallen out of a pocket or purse but it is likely the person who owned it did not wantonly throw it there.
When one approaches a store entrance and sees a blue surgical mask draped across the cement like someone’s COVID-19 calling card, that’s when littering comes to mind, along with disrespect for the environment and the community.
