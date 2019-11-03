Let me tell you the wonderful story of the late Nancy Christianson Harden and her journey to find her grandfather’s house in Finland.
Nancy’s older brother, David Christianson of Kendallville, one of Kendallville’s Citizens of the Year (2017), shared with me a Finnish newspaper article written by Pia Raihala, a reporter for the Kalajoki newspaper.
David also shared with me Nancy’s husband’s memories about their visit to Finland in June 2016 to find the home in Kalajoki where Nancy and David’s grandfather was born.
Kalajoki is on the central west coast of Finland, northwest of Helsinki. Its population is about 12,000.
The only sibling of David Christianson, Nancy was born in 1952 in Kendallville, to Reuben W. and Ida H. (Wentela) Christianson. She was married to Kenneth D. Harden on May 4, 1985, in Kendallville.
Ida was a long-time 5th grade teacher at Kendallville Elementary School, and Reuben owned Christianson’s Jewelry on Main Street.
Only nine months after visiting Finland, Nancy passed away on March 30, 2017, after a severe case of Wegener’s Granulomatosis. She was only 65.
Nancy was a speech and hearing pathologist at Southwest Allen County Schools from 1974 to 1980, and a certified gemologist and goldsmith in the family Christianson Jewelry stores in Albion and Kendallville from 1980 to 1987, before moving to Zanesville, Indiana, in 1990. She was also a stay-at-home mom for several years, a gift shop owner and a pricing specialist at Target in Fort Wayne before moving to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, in December 2012.
She and her husband have two sons, Glenn and Galen.
Here is the remarkable story as told by her husband, Ken, an electrical engineer. Because Ken had unused vacation time due to a large project, they pushed forward Nancy’s dream of traveling to Finland and Norway, instead of waiting for retirement. He is 10 years younger than Nancy. They had no idea of Nancy’s impending illness.
In Ken’s words, “All we had was an old, undated photo of the house and a Finnish newspaper article from 1961. In the photo, the house appeared to be in the countryside, so even if we found someone who knew where it was, we did not know if we could travel to it. We didn’t even know if the house still existed.”
All their research prior to the trip provided no information.
From the house, Nancy’s grandfather Tuomas Leonard Ventela V, left for America in the summer of 1899. In America the family name was changed to Wentela.
Nancy belongs to the Ventela family from her mother’s side, whereas her father’s family comes from Norway.
While in Finland during the last week of June 2016, they realized Nancy’s dream. According to the Kalajoki newspaper article: “On this Wednesday in June the Hardens walked from the newspaper office to the Ventela house which had recently been lifted and removed from its foundation because of the renovation.”
They took pictures from the outside and when workers heard that Nancy’s grandfather had grown up in the house, they let them peek inside and take a few photos.
They visited Kalajoki church, where a local parishioner asked Ken to play the pipe organs. In the past, Ken had played for his church.
“The only song I remembered by heart was ‘Amazing Grace!’” he recalled. The text of the hymnals were in Finnish, and the tunes from their culture were not readily recognizable.
“I did play both the newer and the older organ. A third of the older organ’s pipes are still original. Nancy’s grandfather went to the church as a child,” Ken said.
They learned later that the Ventela men helped build the church.
They walked around the cemetery and found the grave sites of some of Nancy’s relatives.
The day went from one of no expectations to one of much happiness.
Nancy was the first of Leonard Wentela’s family from the U.S. to visit Kalajoki (117 years after he left Finland).
According to the Finnish newspaper article, “Leonard Wentela passed away from a heart attack at his home (in Wisconsin) at the age of 60. His widow Mary lived on the farm with their three sons. One of them, Ed, continued farming until 1975 ... The farm was sold in 1991 but Nancy and her family still own a portion of the land.”
The article also said, “In 1901 Leonard Wentela already owned a piece of land in Bayfield County, Wisconsin. The village was soon to be named Oulu after the settlers who arrived there from Oulu, Finland.”
In 1904 Leonard married Maria Koski. They had 10 children; the sixth, Ida Helena, was the mother of Nancy and David Christianson.
In addition to farming, Leonard and his sons built houses, barns, schools and other public buildings and worked in logging camps.
All the Wentela children finished high school in an era when most farm youths dropped out early.
Leonard also made wood cross-country skis. Ken said Nancy fondly remembered the peace and quiet while skiing down Interstate 69 near her apartment in Fort Wayne when the interstate was closed during the blizzard of 1978.
David Christianson summed up his grandfather’s lifework: “Leonard had come to America in search of a better life and found it. He preserved his Finnish heritage, embraced his new world and created a new heritage that he passed on to the next generation. His farm (in Wisconsin) was small, the soil was heavy clay, the growing season was short, but with the help of his wife and children, he maximized the output of those 40 acres that so reminded him of his own homeland.”
He would be happy to know that his granddaughter, Nancy, was able to answer when as the Finnish newspaper article stated, the Ventela house “called from across the oceans.”
Epilogue: Further research, according to David Christianson, has revealed that the Ventela farm (called an estate in Finland) was established in 1547. The city of Kalajoki can trace its beginnings as a parish to 1525. The original Ventela farm and house was adjacent to the village.
As the village grew into a small city, it encompassed the house and consumed portions of the Ventela farm. Although much smaller, the farm is still in the Ventela family to this day. The current Ventela house sits further into the farm property, away from the city.
Since Nancy and Ken’s visit, the house has been restored as a senior citizen gathering place, complete with a café.
In April 2018, David turned over full operation and control of the family jewelry story to Donovan Paradise, a young but experienced watchmaker and jeweler from Indianapolis. Donovan is a board certified watchmaker, having recently passed an extensive national certification examination.
Donovan is assisted by Brekan Manahan, bench jeweler and appraiser; and Adam Folkerts, watchmaker and jeweler. Although retired, David still works three days a week doing clock repair and restoration.
