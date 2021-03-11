BBB Scam Tracker has seen a rise in cons involving scammers who convince unsuspecting job seekers to wrap their car in support of a popular drink or food brand. Though many are struggling to find a job amid the COVID-19 pandemic, be sure not to fall for this scam.
This popular scam reaches out to people looking for job opportunities via text message or online. The scammers usually claim a major brand is paying people hundreds of dollars a week to wrap their car with the company logo. The name-drop of popular brands such as RedBull, Utz and Breyers is used to lend credibility to the claim. But, most likely, it’s a scam.
The scam typically requires the job seeker to fill out an application, then they soon receive a text from their new “boss” with instructions on how to get started. The “boss” says a cashier’s check will soon arrive in the mail to cover the expenses of getting the vehicle wrapped. After the victim receives the check, the “boss” tells them they will receive instructions where to take the vehicle to get wrapped. Unfortunately, the check is fake and the local car-wrapping vendor is most-like a scammer.
The check will be deposited in the job seeker’s bank account — but only until the bank realizes it’s counterfeit. By that time, the phony car wrapping company will be in the wind and the victim will be on the hook for the balance.
Use BBB’s tips to avoid car wrap scams:
Know the red flags of job scams. Watch out for on-the-spot job offers. You may be an excellent candidate for the job, but beware of offers made without an interview. A real company will want to talk to a candidate before hiring. Be careful if a company promises you great opportunities or a big income under the condition that you pay for coaching, training, certifications, directories — or in this case, car wrapping.
Know your rights and responsibilities when it comes to using checks. Banks will make the funds from a check available before the money is actually transferred into your account. If you spend the money and the check is a fake, the bank has the right to recover the funds from you. Finding out about a bad check can take weeks, so it’s best to wait up to 30 days before spending money from a check if you have any concerns about it. Learn more about check scams at BBB.org.
Use money transfer apps with friends: Protect yourself from scams by only using money transfer apps for their intended purpose — sending money to people you personally know. Don’t ever send funds to people you don’t know, including your new “boss.”
If you spot a scam, whether you’ve lost money or not, report it to BBB’s Scam Tracker at BBB.org/ScamTracker and the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Your story can help other consumers avoid similar scams.
Editor’s note: This scam is operating in the Fort Wayne area; (a reader’s) “son was sent a text offering him $600 a week to drive around with Mt. Dew on his car. Of course, there were 70 others on the text chain and several called this out as a scam (thankfully).”
Marjorie Stephens is president/CEO of BBB Serving Northern Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.