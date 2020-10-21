Last spring we received a lovely letter from Elizabeth Gilbert of Steuben County. It was about an eventful car trip west with the children in their lives, many years ago.
You can find the letter if you scroll down here — kpcnews.com/opinions/letters — and I urge you to take the time to find it and read it.
Fast forward to now. I asked Elizabeth Gilbert if she would share with readers how things are going for her.
I learned she is 81 years young, and lives in the Metz area, east of Angola. She was born in DeKalb County, but has been a Steuben County resident since 1956.
Her husband, Stan Gilbert, was a dairy farmer, then a journeyman carpenter. Then, at the age of 55, he earned a degree in AutoCad, and worked as a designer for TransGuard.
She said she is “coping well,” but COVID has impacted her life.
“I had planned to travel west on Amtrak, but decided to cancel,” she said. “Thankfully, my church is slowly returning to normal.”
She continued, “Rehearsal for my Little River Chorus (Sweet Adelines) is now via Zoom.
“Probably the biggest problem is in trying to fulfill my obligations as a CASA volunteer. Ideally, I am required to have face-to-face visits with the children at least monthly, but that hasn’t been possible due to the pandemic. For the most part, hearings and family team meetings are also carried out virtually.
“Wa-a-y back in 1967, my husband and I were parents of five young children, and lived on the family farm. My husband was a dairy farmer, and I was a stay-at-home mom. We had the desire to help children in some way, and foster parenting was the best fit for us.
“We parented 25 foster children, some for a few days; some for several years. We have been blessed with four daughters through adoption. We stopped foster parenting in 1995.
“By 2000, I was retired from teaching, and was searching for a way to continue working with children. I became a CASA volunteer in 2002, and my husband joined me after he retired. We worked together until his passing in 2013.”
She is “a voracious reader” and also enjoys writing. She has produced several parodies for the Little River Chorus. And Guideposts recently accepted one of her short stories for publication.
I salute the Gilberts for their work as foster parents and with CASA. Powered by trained volunteers, CASA provides a voice for powerless children involved in judicial proceedings. More information is online at neincasa.net.
I urge you to read Elizabeth Gilbert’s wonderful trip down memory lane in the letters section at kpcnews.com. Being an armchair traveler is a rewarding way to spend time indoors.
