Read Revelation 22:6-9; with focus on verse 9
Here is a writing which I believe most pastors/clergy would agree is the true focus of their callings. With October being Clergy Appreciation Month, I don’t want it to be stated for myself personally but for all the pastors/mentors/clergy who have assisted myself and others to become what God has called each of us to be: bond servants of almighty God.
Put Me Not on a Pedestal
Put me not on a pedestal;
For I am but a servant for the One Most High and it is He who is above all.
There is only One who empowers me to serve and to minister to the masses.
I am not one who has the strength except through God who graciously grants this low servant the ability to accomplish his calling through God.
God alone is to be exalted above all because He has created all, knows all and loves all.
Put me not on a pedestal;
My fall will be too great and when I fall,
I wish no harm to any who follow.
I am a fallible man who sins in spite of how hard I try not to:
Be it anger, lust of all sorts, pride, power and other temptations which hound my every moment to try and consume my soul and spirit.
If placed too high on the pedestal;
I will crash and be broken to a point where I might not believe myself restorable and I will be left to my own demise.
Put me not on a pedestal;
For this removes me from my true calling to serve both God and man.
My soul desires to be where I can reach those whom I serve,
Those I love.
The pedestal removes me from where they are and places me where I do not wish to be:
Separated.
On the pedestal;
Where you have placed me,
You remove yourself from me and I from you.
May I never be unable to reach you,
Love you,
Serve you.
Put me not on a pedestal;
Keep me by your side,
And you by mine.
This is written for all the pastors/clergy/ministers/priest/rabbis who have devoted themselves to the service of God for all humanity.
Honor their commitment to you by committing to their leading by the Holy Spirit, the Holy Scriptures, prayers and attending worship. This year has divided the in-person worship due to COVID-19 and there has been a separation between clergy and their congregations even when the clergy has fought valiantly to not allow this to take place.
The passage provided shares when John the Beloved (Jesus’ closest disciple) and an angel of the Lord and as they interact; John falls at his feet and worships the angel. The angel reminds John that he is not to be worshipped but to worship God alone. The angel reminds John that like himself, he (the angel) is a servant who is serving God at his pleasure.
I serve the way I do because I love God and want to always be in his will.
God, through the faithfulness of pastors like Rev. Benny Powell, Dr. David Biberstein, Rev. Tim Terrell, my wife Marsha (who I believe is a pastor to me) has shaped, guided and disciple me to be who I am today. Their honesty, their love, their devotion to my development spiritually is evident in the way I serve God.
It is my prayer that those I serve feel and know that I serve them in this same manner. I want others to know that God and I love them unconditionally and that they are precious. And if they know this; I am serving God right!
So for all the pastors in my life; thank you for your service to God and man. Keep the faith in your work; it is making a difference!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.