Every fall I get routine questions about issues people see with their trees. Many of the things that suddenly show up on our trees now have actually been building since spring, it just takes a while for the signs and symptoms to show. Here are a few of the most common questions and answers that I get:
Question: Almost every summer the leaves on my maple trees have black spots on them that look like tar. What is it and what should I do about it?
Answer: Tar spot on maple is not actually "tar," but rather a fungal disease. Tar spots on maples are caused by fungi in the genus Rhytisma. The most common species are Rhytisma acerinum and R. punctatum.
Symptoms first appear in late spring or early summer as infected leaves develop light green or yellow-green spots. During mid to late summer, black, tar-like, raised structures are formed on the upper surface of leaves within the yellow spots. R. acerinum causes spots that are 0.5 to 2 cm in diameter; R. punctatum causes spots that are smaller (about 1mm in diameter). Spots caused by R. punctatum are sometimes called speckled tar spots.
Tar spot diseases seldom are detrimental to the overall health of infected trees. Tar spots may cause premature defoliation, but are not known to kill trees. Tar spot diseases are best managed by raking and destroying fallen leaves because the fungi overwinter on leaves
Question: I have a small silver maple in my yard. I have recently noticed that many of the leaves are covered with small, irregular, raised areas on their surface that are red. The irregularities are roughly 1/16 of an inch in diameter and stand about 1/16 of an inch in relief from the leaf's surface. Is this indicative of a threatening condition for my tree? If so, how do I control it?
Answer: These are maple bladder galls. The silver or soft maple trees are often attacked by tiny mites that cause small, wart-like growths on the foliage. These growths are first red, then turn green, and finally black. They occur singly or in clusters and may be so abundant that the leaves become crinkled, deformed and drop early. Once formed, the galls cannot be removed from the leaves because they are composed of plant tissue and are actually part of the leaf. Many homeowners become alarmed when they discover infestations of the maple bladder gall, fearing that their trees might die unless control measures are taken. This is not likely. The galls never cause permanent injury and have little effect on tree health and vigor. The galls do, however, detract from the normal beauty of the foliage.
The maple bladder gall mites overwinter in cracks and crevices of the bark. As the buds swell in the early spring, they migrate out on the bud scales. This is when mites are most susceptible to dormant applications of oil spray. When buds open, the mites feed on the newly developing leaves. In response to this feeding, hollow galls are formed. The mites then live, feed, and mate inside. In fall, mites move back to the bark to hide over the winter.
Question: In late summer, the outside branches of my trees become covered with webs produced by caterpillars. Will these hurt my tree, and how do I control them?
Answer: These white-to-tan, fuzzy caterpillars are fall webworms and can grow up to 1.5 inches long. When unchecked by the wide variety of insects and birds that feed on them, caterpillars can defoliate entire trees in late summer. Although this late-season defoliation is too close to the time of leaf drop to harm plant health, most homeowners prefer to keep unsightly webs off their trees.
Control of fall webworm caterpillars is best achieved if actions are taken before the tree is covered with webs from either the first or the second generation. Small webs can be simply pruned off and destroyed if easy to reach, and only a small proportion of the tree is affected. Pesticides should be used when the extent of the webbing or number of webs is too large to make pruning practical. Pesticides alone are not enough to remove the webs from the trees. Trees with heavy webs can remain unsightly well into the winter. Webs will be removed if pesticides are applied with a high-pressure sprayer by a professional applicator. Homeowners seeking to remove webs after caterpillars have been killed could use a strong stream of water from a garden hose that is fitted with a spray nozzle.
