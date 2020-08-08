The Area XI Ag and Natural Resource Educators with Purdue Extension will be offering their annual Northeast Purdue Agricultural Center (NEPAC) field day virtually this year. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the format of the field day has been changed to a virtual format to take place on Aug. 20. Signing up and participating is as easy.
1) Regional farmers wanting to participate in the field day can sign up free at https://tinyurl.com/virtualnepac. Use code: nepac20 (This is the registration password). Once properly registered, an email will automatically be sent to the address you provide with the link to the virtual field day.
2) If you are a private applicator, commercial applicator, or Certified Crop Advisor, follow instructions below to get credit for attending the field day.
Private applicators (you have a license to apply restricted-use pesticides to your crops) and/or commercial applicators (you apply pesticides for hire to someone else’s crops, not your own): prior to Virtual Field Day, register and pay $15* for PARP meeting credit (private applicators) and/or $15** for CCHs (commercial applicators) at https://www.cvent.com/d/17q70b.
Certified Crop Advisors: At the conclusion of Virtual Field Day, you will be shown a QR code that you can access with your smartphone to register for CEUs.
3) Log on to the meeting by 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 20 from your home computer, tablet or smartphone using the link sent to your email address after you have properly registered.
Our agenda for the day is as follows:
• 8:00-8:30: Participants and speakers log on (see above steps 1, 3)
• 8:30 – 8:35: Introductory remarks/instructions by John Woodmansee, Extension Educator, Whitley County
• 8:35-9:00: Successful Transitions, Considerations in Transitioning Acreage to Certified Organic Grain Production — Michael O’Donnell, Extension Educator, Organic and Diversified Agriculture
• 9:00-9:05: Sponsor remarks
• 9:05-9:30: Cover Crops and Nitrogen Management for Optimum Corn Production — Shalamar Armstrong, Purdue Agronomy
• 9:30-9:35: Sponsor remarks
• 9:35-10:00: Weed Control Update — William Johnson, Purdue Extension weed specialist
• 10:00-10:05: Sponsor remarks
• 10:05-10:30: Soybean Update — Shaun Casteel, Agronomy Department, Purdue University
• 10:30-10:45: Driftwatch — Steve Engleking and Ann Kline, Extension educators, LaGrange and Noble counties
• 10:45-10:55: Unmanned Aerial Vehicles update — Purdue Quad Squad
• 10:55-11:00: NEPAC Staff Comments & Wrap-up — Stephen Boyer, NEPAC Farm, and Ed Farris, Extension Educator, Huntington County
*Why $15 for PARP? The charge includes the standard $10 PARP fee plus an online payment fee.
**Why $15 for CCHs? The fee is established by Purdue Extension for online registration for CCH credit at virtual field days, and it is consistent with PARP charges.
We’d also like to say thank you to our sponsors for this year’s NEPAC Field Day: Ag Plus Inc., Alltech Crop Science, Beacon Credit Union, E.F. Rhoades & Sons, Farm Credit Mid-America, McKillip Seed and TTG Equipment.
If you have any questions, please contact your local Extension office.
