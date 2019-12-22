This is the time of year for festive holiday gatherings and merriment. However, it is also influenza season, which means that you should already have had your flu shot.
If you have not received your influenza vaccination this year, you should stop reading and go get one, right now. I will wait here until you get back.
While we are waiting on the delinquents, I will tell the rest of you about a surprise, especially for those of you who always carry around a bottle of hand sanitizer.
The surprise is that simple handwashing (even without soap) is more effective than many hand disinfectants for killing influenza A virus in typical clinical situations.
Researchers say the key factor that determines the effectiveness of ethanol-based disinfectants is whether there is wet mucus surrounding the virus. Wet mucus prevents the disinfectant from reaching the virus, which means the virus remained active after 120 seconds (two minutes) of hand sanitizer exposure.
On the other hand (excuse the pun please), washing your hands under plain water for 30 seconds inactivated the virus, regardless of whether it was initially surrounded by wet or dry mucus.
Anyone who has ever sneezed knows about wet mucus. So, we know that we are unlikely to wait around for the mucus to dry before using our sanitizer. According to researchers, until the mucus has completely dried, infectious influenza A virus can remain on the hands and fingers, even after appropriate antiseptic hand rubbing.
For the study, they first looked at the physical properties of mucus and found that ethanol (the kind of alcohol found in adult beverages) travels more slowly through the thick, sticky substance than it does through saline (salt water), which has similar properties as plain water.
Next, the researchers attempted to simulate clinical situations in which healthcare professionals might transmit the virus by collecting sputum for influenza A-infected patients and applying it to human fingers.
After being exposed to a hand sanitizer for two minutes, the virus was still active in the mucus on participants’ fingertips. The virus was deactivated by four minutes.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) recommend using disinfectants such as ethanol-based hand sanitizers for 15 to 30 seconds.
However, the results of the study suggest that this disinfection time is insufficient for the disinfection of infectious mucus of influenza A-infected patients sticking to the hands. So, the current contact infection prevention and antiseptic hand rubbing recommendations may not be enough to prevent influenza A outbreaks.
The findings are contrary to those of previous studies, most of which have tested hand sanitizer effects on virus in dry mucus. But, after all, who sneezes or coughs up dry mucus when they have influenza.
To avoid confusion about gastroenteritis (the stomach flu) or the common cold versus influenza, common signs and symptoms of the influenza include:
• fever of 100 degrees or greater
• headache
• fatigue
• cough
• muscle aches
• sore throat
• runny or stuffy nose
Remember that people can help prevent the spread of influenza by washing their hands frequently and thoroughly (not simply rubbing them with hand disinfectant), avoiding touching their eyes, nose and mouth with their hands and staying home when sick.
Please enjoy a safe, healthy and happy holiday season.
