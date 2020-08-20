I remember watching Mr. Rogers as a child. I looked forward to him changing shoes and visiting with others. I watched the movie about his life this year and was struck by something he shared that his mother shared with him. The quote is:
”When I was a boy, and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”
Galatians 6:2 tells us, ”Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way, you will fulfill the law of Christ.”
We carry each other’s burdens when we care for one another. I know lately we have spoken a lot about police officers who are too violent, too quick to judge or take matters too far. Do we talk about the great police officers in our lives? Do we look for the names of those that help? Are we looking for and thanking those helpers? I know some local officers who went out of their way to find the owner of some keys I found in one of my church parking lots. Those helpers are not acknowledged enough. Thank you, Fremont Police! I have personally watched you this year handle many situations with integrity and more, for that I am thankful to be in the same corner of the world with you.
Along those lines, who else have been seen as helpers during this unbelievable year?
Nurses, doctors, healthcare workers, etc. have done a marvelous job of showing us how God created them to help in times of distress. Who else do you see helping? I am so thankful for those that have helped others by shopping for groceries for others. I stumbled across these helpers when I was slammed with work and class last fall. These helpers have saved me time and now helped me when I was nervous about COVID. What about the helpers that provided food around the mound during the “lockdown”? What a blessing of help to hundreds of people.
When I was growing up, my neighborhood had helpers. If you needed a cup of sugar or flour, your neighbor would help you. If you needed your sidewalk shoveled from snow and ice your neighbors would help you. Are we sharing each other’s burdens and helping now?
Who is someone that is not leaving their house that could use a little encouragement?
Who is someone that could use a helper?
One of the things I love about Jesus is that he saw people who needed help and helped them. Let’s let that be the legacy of 2020 and beyond. Yes, there was a COVID-19 pandemic, but can we talk about how the world loved and helped one another? That is living out this verse of carrying one another burdens. I am thankful for those that help me daily!
If you have not been helping someone else, will you take the time to be a helper? Today is a great day to help others!
