We had another terrible tragedy in Noble County here this past week, as a dump truck smashed into the side of a passenger vehicle that pulled out in front of it on S.R. 3.
As a newspaper, we did what we do — reported the breaking news.
But, as it seems to more often than not lately, that sparked some backlash, making me once again pause to re-evaluate our approach to such incidents.
This time, the criticism was spurred by a short live video our reporter had taken at the crash scene, showing first responders working to extricate people from the vehicle.
I was in a morning meeting at City Hall that morning, so I didn’t see it until shortly after it was posted. I had talked with our reporter, who was shaken up after experiencing the horrid wreck, and even then he questioned whether he had messed up in taking video.
I watched the less than minute long video and made the executive decision to pull it down. There was nothing more in it than you might see if you happened to drive past the site on S.R. 3 at that time — but it just felt like the wrong approach to covering a very, very severe wreck.
We did have photos. I opted not to post those to our website immediately as the story developed. We did run a photo in the paper the next day and the photo uploaded to the website the next morning. I didn’t hear much feedback after that — maybe people were still upset but didn’t vocalize it straight to me, I don’t know.
I don’t question or fault my reporter’s instincts. As a journalist, or duty is to report the news, truthfully and accurately, regardless of how unpleasant that news might be. When news breaks, we are trained to inform the community.
We live in a world nowadays when something happens, people grab their phone out of their pocket and search to try to find out what is going on. As the local news organization, we know people to turn us for information when news breaks. When something is happening and we don’t have it, we hear from our readers, too.
In a world where people are plugged in 24/7, we have been conditioned to get people the news as soon as we’re able, because people want it, look for it, as soon as they can get it.
Back in the day, this was less of an issue the news only came out once per day when the newspaper printed. Sure, you could print a photo people thought was insensitive, but you had a lot of time that elapsed before tragedy hit newsprint.
Nowadays, we have the tools to bring people to an event — whether that’s a parade or a basketball game or a horrific crash — right now, live even, right from a cell phone.
The continuing question, however, is more complex. Although we can, there’s conflict over whether we should at all or, if we do, when and how?
For some people, their reaction is that would never, ever post a photo of a car accident. For others, it feels more like posting it right away is the no no. Then there are others who have no objections to our reports breaking news when it happens, as it happens.
As I’ve written before on this topic, this isn’t a situation of newspaper reporters having no hearts, no conscience, no sensitivity. These types of major incidents take extra thought process on our part as we review photos, police information and our own first-hand knowledge and craft a story that accurately represents what happened without transgressing into the gratuitously macabre.
My reporter who was at the scene of Tuesday’s crash came back to the office both physically and mentally sick after seeing things at the site that you didn’t and won’t ever see and won’t read details about in this publication. Likewise, there is certainly a lot he didn’t see that our heroic first responders were subjected to in their rescue attempt. Several of them, too, were visibly shaken up by Tuesday’s wreck.
As reporters we’ve all been to crash sites and fires and other calamities and leave chilled to the core because we saw something no human being should have to see.
I’ve been to numerous fatal fires, car accidents, drownings and homicides in my 14 year journalism career. I was on scene when coroners rolled a dead freshman out of the high voltage closet at a Purdue dorm within my first year as a reporter. I don’t enjoy those assignments. No one does.
Why we subject ourselves to it for the sake of news, well, that’s a larger and different question in itself, although the simplest answer is just that because it happens, people want to know, they have a right to know and it’s our job to inform them.
Covering tragedy is not a duty anyone takes lightly, but it’s also not one we are going to ignore simply because it is distasteful.
That being said, it’s possible the lines are changing.
Our publication, our reporters, our industry has to evolve as society, our community and people evolve. And maybe we’ve hit a time where attitudes on this type of thing are changing.
So I offer up the following as a thought exercise.
Consider the following scenarios, ranging from the mundane to the extreme. Ask yourself, should this be reported on at all? Should a photo be published? Should video be published? Should live video be published? And if yes, when in relation to the events that are occurring — right now, an hour later, a day later, more?
As a reader, what would you expect to see and read if you opened our website to find out about one of these incidents?
Are your answers all the same or do they differ depending on the type of incident? What reasons do you have for justifying one thing versus the next?
Feel free to answer these to yourself or, please, email your responses to me at sgarbacz@kpcmedia.com.
As I said, maybe it’s time for us internally to evolve our thought process on these types of scenarios. Getting your honest, objective feedback would actually be helpful in doing so.
Here’s the list to consider:
• Car accident, no injuries
• Car accident with injuries
• Car accident, fatal
• Water/ice rescue
• Drowning incident
• Sports injury
• House fire
• Business/industry fire
• Chemical spill/other hazard
• Natural disaster (flood, tornado, etc.)
• Other disaster (ex. Indiana State Fair stage collapse)
• Plane crash, single engine
• Plane crash, passenger airline
• Train derailment
• Homicide
• Active shooter report
• Active shooter report, at a school
• Police standoff
• Police-action shooting
• Riot
• 9/11-style terrorist attack
• Public bombing (Boston Marathon)
Steve Garbacz is executive editor for KPC Media Group and editor of The News Sun. He can be contacted sgarbacz@kpcmedia.com.
