One of the saddest chapters in Indiana history is the social and political influence of the Klu Klux Klan in the 1920s. It’s a story most Hoosiers don’t know about or don’t care to admit.
James H. Madison, professor of history emeritus, Indiana University-Bloomington, has just published a book, “The Klu Klux Klan in the Heartland,” that is enlightening about the “old-fashioned bigotries,” that prevailed in much of Indiana, in the early decades of the 20th century. He sees dangers among national leaders today who continue to divide Americans.
“The 1920s Klan captured and exploited prejudices that divided Americans into ‘us’ and ‘them’ on the bases of nativity, race, ethnicity, and religion,’’ he wrote in his introduction. ‘‘‘Who is an American?’ became in Klan language ‘Who is 100% American?’ The Klan deployed the worst of the nation’s intolerance to make bigotry respectable among those who considered themselves the most decent of citizens.’’
The Klan had three movements in American history:
• The period after the Civil War when the states of the defeated Confederacy used terror and violence to control the freed slaves.
• The 1920s, national in scope, was militantly Protestant. In Indiana, the Klan’s most dangerous enemies were Catholics and immigrants and to a lesser degree, Jews and Blacks, all who were considered “less than 100% American.”
• The 1960s, strongest in the South, but also organized in the North, to fight racial equality.
Madison’s book focuses on the 1920s when the Ku Klux Klan became the third rail of Hoosier politics. The Christmas season of 1922 brought a surge of Klan presence in Indiana, with cross burnings reported from Bedford, Indianapolis and Fort Wayne.
What is called “the grandest Klan spectacle in U.S. history,” occurred in Kokomo on July 4, 1923, with thousands of Hoosiers and more from neighboring states gathering to hear D.C. Stephenson, who was shortly to become the KKK Grand Dragon of Indiana. He offered a speech titled “Back to the Constitution,” which focused on the decline of democracy, and the rise of corruption and sin. There was a parade with floats depicting Klansmen protecting young white women from Black male aggressors, Catholic “papists” and foreigners. The day ended with a 60-foot cross, wrapped in burlap and soaked with kerosene, “sending the fire of Christianity into the summer night.”
Within months, Indiana became what Madison called a Klan hotbed with KKK parades, speeches, church services and meetings. It’s estimated that local units, called Klaverns, existed in every county in Indiana. Central and northwest Indiana were most prominent areas of activity.
It’s estimated that one-third of native-born white men in Indiana became members of the Klan — more than 250,000. Membership was estimated between 15-24% of white men in Noble, DeKalb and Steuben counties and less than 14% in LaGrange County, with its large Amish population.
Madison says it’s a misconception that the Hoosier Klan membership of the 1920s came from what one well-known national journalist at the time said were “hillbillies and great unteachables.” He said the Klan membership roster came from the middle ranks of society — “respectable Methodists, lawyers, Masons, police officers, church women, teachers, majors and businessmen.” All were white native-born Protestants “who claimed the righteousness of their religion, the purity of their race, and the sanctity of their patriotism.”
Few of the wealthiest and most powerful men in Indiana became Klansman, according to the author. “Their home was the Rotary Club, where only 4% became Klansmen.”
Women were denied membership in the Klan, but they formed several separate organizations such as the WKKK (Women of the Ku Klux Klan). The most famous Klanswoman in the state was Daisy Douglas Barr, a businesswoman and religious revivalist, who joined the Klan because of her religious beliefs and the Klan’s advocacy of Prohibition. In 1922, she was appointed by Republican Gov. Warren McCray as vice chair of the Indiana Republican Party.
There was very little Klan violence in Indiana in the 1920s. But Madison said the KKK did engage in vigilante enforcement of their moral code.
By 1924, the Klan was in firm control of the Republican Party in Indiana. The state’s Democratic Party, fearful of a backlash from pro-Klan supporters, remained silent. (It was estimated that at least 40 of the 92 Democratic county chairmen were Klan members.)
The author blames mediocre leaders and apathetic citizens for allowing the KKK to rise to political power in the state.
Grand Dragon D.C. Stephenson embraced Republican Ed Jackson for governor in 1924, helping him to a landslide victory. (Fort Wayne, with a large Catholic and German Lutheran population, rejected Jackson.)
Madison calls Jackson, who unlike his GOP predecessor Gov. McCray, escaped prison through a technicality, “the undisputed holder of the title of worst governor in Indiana history.”
By the end of the 1920s, the Klan was finished in Indiana, Madison said. “Two sources caused the downfall: Grand Dragon D.C. Stephenson’s criminal wickedness. (In November 1925, he was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of a woman he sexually assaulted.) And, more slowly, Hoosiers stood up to the organization’s politics and ideology.”
“In the mid-1960s, the Klan came back to life in Indiana. And remnants persist into the 21st century,” Madison said. “Robed Hoosiers of recent years are mostly deluded malcontents. Few in number, their racism and hatred has grown in viciousness to focus mostly on African Americans.”
By 1967, William Chaney, a Kentucky native and World War II veteran, was identified as the Grand Dragon in Indiana. He stirred trouble around the state, but was loudly denounced. A successor to Chaney was Jeffery L. Berry, a tow-truck driver from rural DeKalb County, who became the Grand Dragon of the American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in 1995. He was a complete loser.
“Not nearly as smart as Stephenson or even Chaney, Berry and his followers personified the Klan as a pathetic cause,” Madison wrote.
In his final chapter, “The Klan is Dead,” Madison says Indiana has changed, although more slowly that some parts of America’s heartland. He notes that central Indiana elected a Muslim to Congress (Andre Carson of Indianapolis) and an openly-gay mayor of South Bend (Pete Buttgieg). But Indiana also embraced Donald Trump, whom the author says “fed the fires with techniques not unlike the 1920s Klan. Trump encourages fear of others by promising walls to keep out immigrants, bans on Muslim travelers, and a foreign policy of America first,” he said.
The author concludes by saying in the late 20th century, it was easy for Hoosiers to denounce the Klan. “Still not so easy has been rejecting small-minded tribalism and us-versus-them divisions, understanding the privileges white men enjoy, and learning the values of democracy for all.”
