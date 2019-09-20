Diane’s friend Kollienn Tropp shared this story with Diane. Lola, 2, asked to watch something on Kollienn’s phone. Kollienn said, “Hmmm ... first you have to tell Mommy three things you like about me.” Lola confidently replied: “I like your arms, your glasses and your pull-ups!” — Diane Schlemmer of LaGrange
After picking up Sara, 3, from her first full day of Montessori pre-school, Liz took Sara shopping with her. One of the things they purchased was orange juice. When they got home Sara asked for some juice. Liz poured her a large glass of juice which Sara downed in minutes. Sara said, “Mommy, I want more juice.” Liz replied, “Wow, Sara, you drank that really fast. You must be thirsty.” Sara said, matter of factly, “Yeah, Mom, that was a lot of drawing and cutting and folding towels (at school)!” — Liz (Housholder) Bapasola of Pennsylvania
Maria Joy, 3, is very slender. Recently she was enjoying breakfast with her grandmother. She told Vi that she already had eaten an egg at home. But she then ate a large serving of oatmeal with raisins, a second helping of the same, and a clementine. Then, after looking around the kitchen for options, Maria asked her grandmother to prepare an egg with cheese for her. Amazed, Vi gently inquired whether she really had room for another egg. Maria Joy looked down, put her hands on her tiny tummy and then announced with assurance, “Yes, it’s still squishy enough for an egg!” — Vi Wysong (grandmother of Maria Joy) of Wawaka
A few weeks ago we were blessed to spend time with friends in Stratford, Canada. While we were there we attended services at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. The main topic of the sermon was the story of Jonah who was swallowed by the whale. The Rev. Mark Wolfe, who is married and the father of two, has a hearty sense of humor. He said the most concise explanation he has heard of the Jonah story came from a child — one of his? — who said, “God was giving Jonah a time out!”
Thank you to everyone who shares stories and/or photos for the “Funny things kids say” column which I have been writing since 1987! If you have a story or photo to share please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Thank you!
