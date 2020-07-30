While driving home from exercising I got the end of Public Radio International The World. They were doing a feature on the Finnish concept of “sisu.” English has no corresponding word. Over the years, “sisu” has come to mean facing obstacles and working hard to overcome them. It has been described as courage on steroids. Whether you succeed or fail, you don’t draw attention to yourself. The PRI feature was trying to make a connection between “sisu” and the low number of COVID-19 deaths in Finland.
In working on this article I tried to think of examples of “sisu” in the Scriptures or Christian tradition. None came to mind. One of the problems is the importance of not drawing attention to oneself. The minute you say you have “sisu” you don’t.
One thing that did come to mind was a prayer that I have used many times over the years at committals. In part it says: “As now we offer (name) back into your arms, we pray for comfort in our loneliness, strength in our weakness, and courage to face the future unafraid. Draw those of us who remain in this life closer to one another, make us faithful to serve one another, and give us to know that peace and joy which is eternal life; through Jesus Christ our Lord.”
The part of the prayer that I especially remembered was “we pray for comfort in our loneliness, strength in our weakness, and courage to face the future unafraid.” Because of all the disruptions that death brings, very often the future seems very uncertain for those who are left behind. With an unexpected death, in an instant a person’s life can be drastically changed forever. At first one can find oneself in a state of shock, unable to cope with all the decisions that need to be made. A dark cloud has come over their lives which would seem to have no prospect of lifting. Facing the future would appear to be impossible.
Coping with death is truly one of life’s greatest obstacles. As the prayer indicates, one needs comfort, strength and courage to deal with the loss. It is normal for a person to take at least two years to work through the grieving process. And still in a moment the forces of the loss can come back as if it had just happened. However, as the COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated, loss can come in forms other than physical death — job, income, future, relationships and hope.
Comfort, strength and courage are needed to cope with COVID-19 and all of its consequences. Perhaps the Finnish do have such a low death rate because of “sisu.” People with preexisting conditions are more susceptible to the ravages of the virus. A preexisting condition can be more than something physical, it can be emotional, psychological or spiritual. People with a positive state of mind are better equipped to deal with difficulties than those who have a negative state of mind. While having a positive mental attitude is not a guarantee that one will overcome all obstacles, it will give one a better chance.
“Sisu” just might be a factor in lowering the Finnish death rate caused by COVID-19. For those of us in the United States, asking God for comfort in loneliness, strength in our weakness, and courage to face the future unafraid, might well help us deal with the virus. The funeral prayer had two other elements which are also helpful — the support of others and faith in God.
