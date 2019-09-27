Linda and her husband enjoy sitting on their porch. Often they had seen a 6-year-old and his younger brother in a stroller walk by with their mother. One day Linda asked, “I see you so often — do you live close?” The boy asked his mom something. Linda asked the mother what her son had asked. The mother said he wanted to know if their house — which is quite large — was a nursing home! Because the little boy was so curious, Linda invited him to come in and look around. So they came in for a visit and Linda even showed the boy the hot tub that they don’t use any more. During the tour, the boy asked Linda, “Just where did you get the money to build this house?” Linda said, “Well, we’re old and we’ve lived here a long time and we’ve saved our money.” Then the boy asked, “Just how old are you?!” — Linda McCoy of Albion
This story is about twin 7-year-old granddaughters. Jacqueline’s son-in-law broke his shoulder recently and was in the hospital. Both he and Jacqueline’s daughter are in social service at the Salvation Army in Fort Wayne, so they sometimes have long and odd hours, but their father, Tim, does most of the cooking. Various friends have volunteered to provide meals to assist this seven-person family. While talking to the girls, Jacqueline’s daughter Jama said, “Look at all the snacks and foods our friends have brought to us.” Sophia, the oldest twin, and most vulnerable blonde, said, “They did this because they know daddy has been sick and he usually cooks for us?” Charlotte, the wise brunette, said, “No Sophie, they know mommy does not cook and they did not want us to go hungry!” Jacqueline said in her defense, Jama is a very good cook. It’s just that Tim prefers that he do the cooking while Jama tends to the needs and homework assistance of the five children ranging from a junior in high school to the second grade twins. — Jacqueline E. Burkhart of Auburn
During Christal’s first period class, one of her students, Daniel, was answering questions and had great insightful answers, so Christal told him, “Daniel, you’re on fire today! I need to call your mom and tell her how awesome you are!” He smiled at her and said, “She already knows!” — Christal Bricker of Colorado
While at his grandparents’ home, Samuel, 6, and his grandpa, who is retired, were watching television together. During his favorite program (Odd Squad on PBS) a commercial ran for Edy’s Ice Cream which is made at a plant in Fort Wayne. Samuel loves ice cream and said it was his favorite commercial! His grandpa told him that he once worked at Edy’s. And when he worked there he could get ice cream in the cafeteria every day and even take home a carton every week. Samuel must have been wondering why anyone would leave a job at an ice cream factory. “Why were you fired?” Samuel asked. Grandpa laughed and explained that it was a temporary construction job. — Amy Worthman of Bluffton
Thank you to everyone who shares stories and/or photos for the “Funny things kids say” column which I have been writing since 1987! If you have a story or photo to share please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Thank you!
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
