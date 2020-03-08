Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see. (Hebrews 11:1)
We cannot see God, but if we have faith, we can be confident He is our Father. He designed us and gave us “free will” and we do not always use it wisely. We are free to see the wondrous nature about us, but often all some see is the dark cloud that they believe surrounds their life.
As I watch the falling snow, as it softly falls upon the trees surrounding our home, I am amazed, again, at the beauty in all of God’s creations.
Springtime is approaching and we will soon start to see the snowdrops pushing their little heads above God’s fertile soil and bringing us the first signs of spring.
We can hope for a lovely spring, and through faith we are assured that spring will come. The sun will rise, the sun will set, the moon cycle and the stars will shine ... because God placed then there. We can all be confident of those facts.
There are so many other happenings in our lives that we cannot see and that is where this verse above says to me: If you have faith, you have confidence in what you hope for and assurance, without seeing, that God is always there with you, no matter what your situation.
We worry about the unknown and I am one of the worse worriers there is. I admit that is a great fault of mine and even though I truly try to turn everything over to God, I have to repeatedly tell myself, “Stop, get that thought out of your mind. Give it to God!”
All we have to do is let the “feeling” we get. I cannot really explain it, but I am sure you have all experienced it in your lives. That “feeling” when God is talking to you, through the Holy Spirit, directing your life. We need to stop and listen to Him.
Let your mind, heart and soul feel the faith of assurance of the “unseen” answer, feeling, direction or whatever you want to call it and be a “mover and a shaker for God.”
Let folks see the love and kindness in you; let folks see your faith shining through your soul because you are so assured of God’s love for you and you want to share that love with your family, God’s family.
Look beyond the “unseen” in the world and see the glorious beauty God has given to us. Drink in the fresh scent of the snow as it falls upon your face as you traverse in this winter weather we are “enjoying.”
See the beautiful bright red cardinals as they sit in the trees hoping to find food ... may you “assure” their God-given faithand feed the birds (and any other animal in need) especially in the cold, snow filled area about you.
Look for the homeless folks who need to have their faith assured by doing what you can for them as well. Check on your neighbors and assure the faith of all mankind of what they “cannot see,” and help them feel God’s assured love through your faith.
God bless you and your loved ones and any animal companions you may have.
