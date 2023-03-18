”Newton’s first law of motion says that an object in motion tends to stay in motion, and an object that is stuck tends to stay stuck. That applies to us. If we can get enough energy or inspiration to take some action, we will get motivation for the next step and then the next step and the next step. Once people get a bit of momentum, they feel so excited and happy.” — Calodagh McCumiskey, Rotary Club of Wexford, Ireland
”The whole process is like a giant jigsaw puzzle ... This (the process of creating and connecting trails) will never really be finished.” — Dr. Terry Gaff, president of the Noble Trails board of directors
Twenty years ago Noble Trails, Inc., was only a gleam in its future founders’ eyes.
Years passed.
Noble Trails was conceived in 2011 and incorporated as a non-profit in 2013. Since then, Noble Trails’ Fishing Line Trail has been lengthening steadily and it now connects the northeast side of Kendallville with the outskirts of Rome City — about 12 miles in all.
As its length increases, its character and features are growing, too. Benches, markers and safety signs, for example, make it increasingly inviting and accessible. The goal is simple: to help people of all ages and physical abilities to keep moving.
A map showing the trail’s path can be found at nobletrails.org/map
Walkers, runners, bikers and riders connect with friends, family, communities and nature on paved trails — mostly under a canopy of trees.
The mission of Noble Trails is “To promote the development of trails, connect communities, encourage healthy and active lifestyles, improve the quality of life, and provide opportunities to enjoy Indiana’s natural beauty.”
Noble Trails is not unique in its mission and goals.
Numerous Hoosier counties have trails programs, aided by state funding such as the Next Level Trails program, administered by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
But Noble County is one of the leaders in feet on the ground, so to speak.
In terms of feet and hooves and paws, Noble Trails’ Fishing Line Trail users (as numbered by automatic counters) totaled 75,369 in 2022. The 75,369 figure includes repeat visitors — mainly human visitors but also domestic and wild animals — according to retired Kendallville physician Dr. Terry Gaff, president of the Noble Trails board of directors,
Last April 26 Gaff received the “Outstanding Trail Advocate” award from The Greenways Foundation. The statewide, non-profit organization advocates for, develops and maintains recreational and transportation trails across Indiana.
In Gaff’s honor, Noble Trails volunteers collaborated with the Community Foundation of Noble County to establish the Dr. Terry Gaff Legacy Fund about three years ago. Volunteer Lori Blackburn of Rome City helped with grant writing for the fund that will assist with the maintenance and repair of the Fishing Line Trail.
“I use the trail all the time,” Blackburn said. “It’s a great asset to our community, and I love that the Terry Gaff Legacy Fund will maintain it for all of us for years to come.”
Gaff told members of Tuesday Club, hosted recently in Blackburn’s home, that the whole process of creating trails is “like a giant jigsaw puzzle.” One of the reasons the puzzle is so complicated and challenging is because of the goal to keep trail users off roads where there is vehicular traffic, whenever possible. When people, bikers and vehicles mix, too frequently the vehicles win and injuries can occur, Gaff noted.
When possible, trails follow the routes of abandoned railroad beds — hence the term “rails to trails.”
Among Noble Trails’ ongoing goals and challenges are connecting Avilla with Kendallville and further into the future possibly connecting the Fishing Line trail to Ligonier through LaGrange County’s system of trails connecting through Wolcottville and Topeka.
Another big picture puzzle is connecting with the Poka-Bache Trail which eventually will run from Steuben County (Pokagon State Park) to Oubache (pronounced Wabash) State Park in Wells County. (See related article.)
The goals require extensive ongoing collaboration among landowners, communities and government entities and years of puzzle solving, fundraising and volunteer work.
LaGrange trails include wetland ecosystem
LaGrange County’s newest trail system is 4.2 miles of trail that allows visitors to walk through the heart of the wetland ecosystem that makes up the fen (a fen is a marshy or frequently flooded area) at LaGrange County’s Pine Knob Park, opened in late 2022.
George Dewald, the LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department supervisor, announced the completion of the new system of trails. The new trail loops around the outer edges of the wetland area of the park, and then turns and runs through the fen itself. An elevated boardwalk that sits atop a floating system of frames allows visitors to move through and see the most environmentally sensitive areas of the park without leaving as much as a footprint behind. Where possible, the trail sticks to the ground, using compacted crushed stone as a pathway.
The trail is ADA-compliant (handicapped accessible), featuring wide paths and special railings along the edges of the elevated boardwalk, making it safe for wheelchairs. Where the trail crosses waterways, parks department crews built large wooden bridges. The trails also feature small extended platforms where visitors can stop and admire the view without blocking the trail to others, according to a KPC news story by Patrick Redmond.
Noble Trails Fishing Line 5K is April 29
Registration has opened at NobleTrails.org for the Fishing Line 5K Walk/Run event, held annually on the last Saturday in April.
Registration is online or beginning at 7:30 a.m. the day of the event. A Noble Trails tee shirt is included for people who register before April 13.
The race starts at 9 a.m. at Gene Stratton Porter State Historic Site in Rome City.
New this year is an online 5K group to enable runners and walkers to share tips and training times, get encouragement and discuss other topics of interest about the event, according to Scott Allen, secretary of Noble Trails.
The annual 5K provides important support for Noble Trails. The goal is to have more than 120 participants this year.
Pufferbelly Trail means ‘more connectivity’
In Huntertown, Feb. 21 marked the formal beginning of construction on a 4.3-mile segment of the Pufferbelly Trail at a break in the former New York Central Railroad right of way, alongside Huntertown Stables, 422 W. Gump Road, Huntertown.
Fleming Excavating began clearing the path in January, creating a corridor between trees lining the old railroad bed extending north toward Fitch Road.
The project is a segment of an 81-mile multi-county trails network.
Huntertown Town Council President Brandon Seifert said, “I know that the community loves trails ... that is something they have been asking for,” adding that the town is busy creating and connecting trails.
In a KPC news report by Garth Snow, Mike Kelly, vice president of the board of Fort Wayne Trails, said trail supporters began researching corridors two decades ago. “We gathered in people’s living rooms and coffee shops and church community centers, and we tried to pick apart what this could look like,” he said. “We would come out and walk the trails and find out who owns them. We knew it could happen; we had seen it happen in Indianapolis.”
He called the latest project a testament to the perseverance of that group, and of city and county and state officials.
“Today is a very exciting day,” Kelly said. “Not only are we celebrating the expansion of the Pufferbelly but — if you step back — this is part of a regional trail called the Poka-Bache, which will eventually go from Pokagon State Park in in Steuben County, along the Pufferbelly in Fort Wayne, to Ouabache State Park in Bluffton (Wells County), so that’s the next 10 years ...”
He said it “means more connectivity between your neighborhoods ... It means a safer place for your kids to enjoy recreation, to enjoy nature. These are linear parks. We’re blessed that the tree canopy remains, so when you step into these (trails) it’s like stepping into a park out of your neighborhood and what it means is we’re building a legacy. It’s something that our kids and grandkids are going to enjoy for a long time.”
The latest 12-foot-wide segment will extend from a trailhead near Lifebridge Church in Perry Township to Fitch Road, just south of the Allen-DeKalb County Line. In Fort Wayne, it will meet the Rivergreenway and link to the rest of that 134-mile trail system. Fort Wayne Trails is also partnering with the Allen County Parks Department to build a trail spur to the parking area of Payton County Park. Allen County Parks recently received DNR funds to build the 8-foot spur into the center of the park and has hired contractors to complete the final design. The state of Indiana has provided $3.3 million for the construction of this project.
In a news release issued by the Allen County Commissioners, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Bortner said, “The State of Indiana and Gov. (Eric) Holcomb have been recognized nationally as rail-trail champions because of incredible partnerships like we see today through the Pufferbelly Trail. Next Level Trails is bringing Hoosiers together within and across communities through a historic $150 million investment into our trail infrastructure. As more trails get built, I can’t wait to see more Hoosiers getting outside to explore the treasures in their own backyard.”
