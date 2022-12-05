"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" is the best Christmas special.
Nothing matches up to the 1964 Rankin-Bass TV musical. I'll fight any takers.
Frosty? The magician literally murders him in a greenhouse. Charlie Brown? Snoopy is the only good thing about that franchise. Grinch? Cindy Lou Hoo can boo hoo to the rest of the loo-sers.
Rudolph is adorable from start to finish and Burl Ives crushes the narration. Unassailable.
That being said, Rudolph is not without its faults. This year as we watched Rudolph on CBS (we have the DVD but there's nothing quite like watching it live) I went through my list of annual witicisms that my wife is probably sick of hearing as I rehash them every year.
And now, dear readers, you get the pleasurable of reading them as I take a break from more serious topics to analyze Rudolph in depth:
• Rudolph's dad is a jerk.
Rudolph is just born, he’s just newly named by his parents. Then the second his nose glows, both of his parents seem to forget he’s their first and only newborn fawn. “How can you overlook that? His beak blinks like a blinkin’ beacon!” Donner exclaims in one of the most tongue-twisting lines in any holiday special out there.
Donner, who surmises that Rudolph will never make Santa’s sleigh team despite his son only being alive for a few hours at most, covers Rudolph’s nose with dirt.
Later when he covers Rudolph's nose again, when his son complains, Donner declares there are more important things that comfort, like "self-respect!"
• Why does Rudolph's nose make a high-pitched noise?
I get that it glows and all, but if you turned on a light bulb in your house and it wailed like Rudolph's nose, you'd turn it off and take out the bulb before it started on fire and burned down your house.
• Santa is thin because Mrs. Claus' cooking is gross.
In the early scenes of the special, Mrs. Claus implores her husbands to eat, because who ever heard of a skinny Santa. But the plate of food before Santa contains an amorphous purple slop. I wouldn't eat that either.
• Why does the elf boss' voice change for one line before the "We Are Santa's Elves" song?
The workshop overseer is a North Pole Fred Grote, screaming in everyone's face constantly. He screams for all the elves to line up for elf practice and then after Santa checks his watch and says he needs to go look over the deer, Grote Elf suddenly has a high-pitched nerdy voice when he says "OK Santa. Now let's try out the new elf song I wrote. And remember, it's for Santa."
They sing and he immediately goes back to screaming at the elves in his normal voice.
• Fireball is all about them does.
When Rudolph meets him, within the first 15 seconds, Fireball is already talking about showing off in front of the does. Next time they show him and Rudolph playing, he stops to declare "Hey look! Doooooes," and is the first to notice Clarice checking out Rudolph. After the one reindeer fails his takeoff, Fireball notes how Comet won't get around to them for a while and encourages Rudolph to go chat up that doe.
The guy is 100% pure wingman.
• Clarice only plays offense.
With her polka-dot bow and eyelashes that curl for miles, Clarice hits on Rudolph hard. She starts off by telling him she thinks he'll be the best at the reindeer games, then tells him she thinks he's cute, sending Rudolph literally flying into the sky.
Even after his fake nose pops off and everyone shuns him — including Santa, who is a jerk here and chastises Rudolph's dad because his kid's nose is red — she still follows him into the forest to walk home and compliments his "handsome" nose and says "Any doe would consider herself lucky to be with you."
Marry that girl, bro, she'll always have your back.
• OK, can we all agree that Yukon Cornelius is on cocaine?
The dude is tweaked out for the entire movie.
• After Rudolph runs away and his parents go looking for him, Donner delivers the doesn't-hold-up-so-well "This is man's work," as he tells Mrs. Donner to stay home.
But just seconds after Donner flies off, Clarice comes over and the two ladies leave to go look for Rudolph anyway. Always reminds me of the way Wilma and Betty would ignore and/or snark off to their husbands in episodes of "The Flintstones."
• How much time passes after Rudolph leaves the Island of Misfit toys?
He's seen going from a little nubby buck to a multi-point rack of antlers and gets much bigger with more muscle, too.
This is an important question because his parents and Clarice are still out looking for him and (apparently) Hermie and Yukon Cornelius too. How long has it been? Months? Years?
• Tying into the above, How did Donner, Mrs. Donner and Clarice all get caught by the Abomindable Snowman at the same time and how did Rudolph show up right before the Bumble eats all of them?
Likewise, how do Yukon Cornelius and Hermie stumble upon the cave just after Rudolph is knocked senseless too? Talk about fortuitous timing.
• While this special doesn't have snowman murder like Frosty, let's be real: Yukon Cornelius knocks the Bumble unconscious by dropping a huge ice/stone block on him and then Hermie proceeds to rip out all of his teeth without anesthesia.
That is utterly horrifying.
Hermie is a monster.
• Santa employs nine reindeer (with Rudolph) normally to pull his sleigh. When they set off at the end of the movie, he leaves with only seven. Rudolph's dad, Donner, is left behind at the North Pole.
It raises the question, what do all of the other non-sleigh reindeer do all year? Reindeer unemployment has got to be like 98%.
