The Fourth of July has always been one of my favorite holidays. I associate it with good food, family gathering, parades, fireworks, flags, John Philip Sousa music and the appearance of ripe tomatoes in the garden. Sometimes, lost is the reason for the holiday: the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, at Philadelphia.
At the heart of the Declaration of Independence is the following affirmation: We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness — That to secure these Rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed.” (Declaration of Independence)
After 246 years, we as a nation are still working for the day when all Americans shall truly have equal opportunities for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. While we have not reached perfection, we have come a long way. The number of persons wanting to come to this country to seek better lives is an indication that, compared with the rest of the world, we are not doing all that badly.
Each Fourth of July is an opportunity to remember those who gathered on July 4, 1776, and the document they signed, to celebrate the progress we have made to make its ideals a reality, and to dedicate ourselves to continue its implementation. Unfortunately, many of us have come to take our rights for granted, giving little thought as to how precious they are. However, this is not true with naturalized citizens. Many have come from situations where life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness did not exist, were not even conceivable. They appreciate how truly precious they are.
The Fourth of a July is also an occasion for Christians to celebrate the life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness they have because Jesus has set them free from the bondage of sin and death. In the Gospel of John, Jesus says, “I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly (John 10:10b). For those of us who have grown up in the church, we just take these blessings for granted. We do not realize how precious and special they really are. n contrast, people who have had a dramatic conversion experience of inviting Jesus into their lives, and have been set free from their demons and sins that bound them, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are cherished and celebrated.
Even though Jesus has set us free so that we might experience life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, we have not arrived. As with Moses we are on a journey from the land of bondage to the Promised Land. This Fourth of July might be an opportunity to stop and reflect upon how far we have come and how far we still have to go. God is still working in our lives to perfect us in love, that we might fully experience life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
Have a great Fourth of July! Pause to remember the reason for the holiday and the freedoms we have as American citizens. You also might pause to give thanks for the freedoms you have because Jesus has set you free from the bondage of sin and demons of this world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.